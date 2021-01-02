Fans take over Twitter with Birthday wishes for "Tfue" as he turns 23

Turner "Tfue" Ellis Tenney turned 23 on January 2nd and fans have taken over Twitter with birthday wishes for the streamer.

Previously regarded as one of the best Fortnite players, the previous year saw Tfue transition from Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone. The streamer also faced a backlash from the community regarding his decisions after his departure from FaZe Clan. Despite a long hiatus from Fortnite, Tfue returned to the game in November, winning back multiple disappointed fans.

Yo @TTfue Happy Birthday man. I appreciate you giving me a career. Changed my life more than you know it. Live it up g 🎉 — Scoped (@Scoped) January 2, 2021

Yoooo @TTfue Happy Birthday. Here’s a photo of you realizing what a 7 footer looks like IRL and @Symfuhny looking at our shoes jealous af. Live it up 🤝🔨🎉 pic.twitter.com/vAsOSW308r — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 2, 2021

Happy Birthday @TTfue Much love my brother! May 2021 be a dope one for you homie! #TfueSzn2021 #HappyBirthdayGOAT pic.twitter.com/UZ8tJvULY8 — TheDuckManX (@TheDuckManX) January 2, 2021

In spite of all the controversies surrounding Tfue, he is arguably one of the most popular streamers at the moment. To commemorate the same, the entire community displayed their love and affection for the streamer with a plethora of wishes on Twitter.

@TTfue Happy Birthday Bro. Thanks for the joys and entertaining streams and I hope you have an amazing day pic.twitter.com/tYXZP8bXtu — Kryptonite (@I_Kryptonite_) January 2, 2021

#HappyBirthdayTfue Happy birthday you legend I don’t even play fort but your vlogs are amazing. More life boss @TTfue — joebiz (@joebiz17) January 2, 2021

@TTfue happy birthday man, you’ve always been an inspiration for my streaming and gaming platforms, amazing to see you’ve come so far. pic.twitter.com/l10zMQQKvT — EE Arrow (@ugharrovv) January 2, 2021

Fans react on Twitter as Tfue turns 23

Born on January 2nd 1998, Tfue spent his childhood in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The streamer moved to New Jersey in 2019 along with Cloakzy.

Tfue has made a name for himself as a chill and casual streamer on Twitch. After blowing up on Twitch as a Fortnite streamer, Tfue placed first in three Fortnite Fall Skirmishes in 2018 with FaZe Clan. However, there was a long running contract dispute between Tfue and FaZe Clan after the streamer left the organisation. The dispute was eventually settled in August 2020.

Tfue is also widely known for being vocal about his opinions and speaking out when something's bothering him. This nature of Tfue has often caused the streamer to be misinterpreted or face backlash from the community. Tfue was even swatted during one of his live streams recently. However, the streamer handled the situation extremely well, in spite of being instigated by tips.

This goes to show how much the streamer has grown and matured over the years as a popular community figure. Nevertheless, Tfue is not Tfue without his exclusive non-chalant attitude and reactions.

#HappyBirthdayTfue happy birthday to timmy turner you have hepled me through out alot of hard times back then i appreciate it :) p.s i misppeled ur nme on purpose ;) — Jacob-(クレアの友達) (@swervy151) January 2, 2021

Happy birthday @TTfue, still one of my favourite people to watch on games like Warzone and Fortnite. Have a good day. — lI Actzy Il (@EhHey_Bud) January 2, 2021

@TTfue happy birthday turner I have been watching you and your brother for over 6 years now thank you for the good memories — braxton (@braxexe) January 2, 2021

With that being said, may Tfue achieve new heights and accolades in this year of his life. Judging by the wishes of the community, Tfue has affected multiple people in a positive way and they all wish the very best for the streamer.