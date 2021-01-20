Fans want this Twitch streamer to be the next "Belle Delphine," but she has other plans

Twitch streamer Nikki “Nyyxxii” responded to fans who wanted her to start an OnlyFans like Belle Delphine and follow in her footsteps to become more of an “erotic star.”

Twitch streamer Nyyxxii was engaging with her fans when one of them suggested that it is only a matter of time before she opens an “OnlyFans.” The fan in question said that he will be donating all of her money to the Twitch streamer when that happens.

In response, Nyyxxii went on a detailed rant as she explained that she is not going to be the “next Belle Delphine.” She told her viewers to stop expecting an OnlyFans in the future, and that she is only going to engage her viewers with normal, wholesome fun.

Fans want Twitch streamer Nyyxxii to emerge as next “Belle Delphine,” she responds by crushing their hopes

As can be seen in the video below, Nyyxxii was engaging with her viewers when one of them suggested that he is going to donate all his money to the streamer when she opens an “OnlyFans.” In response, the Twitch streamer gave a detailed explanation and said that she is never going to make an OnlyFans for her viewers.

“I think I need to address this because everyone keeps talking about it. I appreciate that shit, so basically everyone’s saying when she reaches a certain point she’s going to start an OnlyFans”

With so many fans continuously asking the Twitch streamer to become the next Belle Delphine and start an OnlyFans, she decided to respond to the rumors, once and for all.

“In front of a thousand people I am saying right now, I am not going to start an OnlyFans ever. I’m sorry, everyone’s like “ohh, she is the next Belle Delphine” and “Wait until she gets OnlyFans and I’m like Dude, I am not gonna get an OnlyFans okay?"

Nyyxxii is a “Just Chatting” streamer who plays games such as Among Us, Alien: Isolation and Phasmophobia. She currently has 85.8k followers on Twitch.