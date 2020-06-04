Far Cry 5: Minimum system requirements

Take a note of the system requirements for running Far Cry 5.

Get ready to kill the members of the doomsday cult in Far Cry 5.

Far Cry 5. Image: Steam.

Arguably the best in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 5 will enthrall you with its characters and incredible storyline. The modern-day Western will give you a quintessential country feeling, which will make you feel as if you are in a Quentin Tarantino movie. Whether it is the music or the picturesque town of Hope County, the smooth game-play and the fantastic graphics will mesmerize you.

To ensure that you have no hiccups while playing the game, you must be equipped with at least a Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6300 processor. If you are equipped with a GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 graphics card then you can be assured that you will get a good performance without crashing your system. For optimum performance, go for a GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X graphics card.

So, get ready to be a part of an epic battle to liberate Hope County from the oppressive rule of a doomsday cult.

System Requirements for Far Cry 5

Indulge in the beautiful scenery that Far Cry 5 has to offer. Image: Pinterest.

Here are the minimum system requirements and the recommended system requirements for Far Cry 5:

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Advertisement

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

Video Preset: Low

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Store: 40 GB available space

Resluotion: 720p

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Dedicated Video RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

Video Preset: High (60 fps)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Store: 40 GB available space

Resolution: 1080p

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Dedicated Video RAM: 4096 MB