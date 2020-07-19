One of Ubisoft's most treasured franchise is Far Cry, a series of First Person Shooters (FPS) with an emphasis on freedom, exploration and experimentation.

The Far Cry franchise started off with an adequate title, but it was the sequel that really kicked things off. Far Cry 2 introduced never-seen-before environmental physics such as dry grass catching fire in the sun, as a complete day-night cycle.

The game introduced several elements in the FPS genre and is one of the most realistic FPS ever created, complete with weapons jamming unexpectedly.

Gameplay Screenshot

Far Cry 3 shot the franchise into the mainstream and began it's now-signature emphasis on the villains of the games. Far Cry 3, with Vaas as the villain became hugely popular and is still one of the best games in the series.

Each subsequent title has introduced an iconic villain, such as Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed in the last release.

Far Cry 6 is gearing up for a huge launch in 2021, and fans recently got a first look at the game in a Cinematic trailer during the Ubisoft Forward live stream.

Far Cry 6: All we know so far

Villain

Anton and Diego

A Far Cry game wouldn't be complete with a menacing but charismatic villain, and Ubisoft has enlisted one of the best actors to play the role.

Giancarlo Esposito, popular for playing the role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Caul Saul, plays the role of Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6.

Anton is the dictator of a "tropical paradise frozen in time", and rules the country with an iron fist. He looks and sounds as menacing as ever in the Cinematic trailer, and fans cannot wait to know more of his character.

One of the key points of the game will be the relationship between Anton and his son Diego, who is also seen in the trailer.

Far Cry 6

They both feature on the cover of Far Cry 6, with Diego holding on to a hand grenade. Many fans speculated that the boy on the cover might actually be Vaas, and that the upcoming game is actually a prequel.

However, that is not the case as Diego Castillo is an entirely new character developed for Far Cry 6.

Setting

The game is set in the tropical country of Yara, a fictional country in South America. The island is heavily inspired by real-life Cuba, and shares similarities such as the presence of vintage cars throughout the country.

Yara

Navid Khavari, narrative director for Far Cry 6, explained:

"When we landed on the inspiration of the island of Cuba, and got to spend about a month there for initial research, we got really excited about this idea of a modern guerilla revolution,"

Game Screenshot released by Ubisoft

The country has been torn apart due to the struggles between the rebels and Anton's oppressive military.

The main objective of the game will possibly be to become part of the revolution and overthrow Anton's dictatorship.

Protagonist

The protagonist of the game, this time around, will be a fully voiced and developed character called Dani Rojas.

Far Cry 5 gave players the choice to fully customize their character, and play as the silent protagonist who only goes by "Deputy". However, Far Cry 6 sees the franchise return to the original type of protagonist such as Jason Brody and Ajay Ghale.

Dani is part of the revolution in Yara against the forces of Anton Castillo. While it hasn't been confirmed as to what Dani looks like, fans speculate that this person in the screenshot is actually Dani Rojas.