Far Cry 6: Available now for pre-order on all platforms

The Far Cry franchise is one of Ubisoft's crown jewels and one of the many game series that broke onto the mainstream AAA scene in a big way. The franchise has gone from strength to strength in terms of success, and Ubisoft couldn't be happier.

Fan response has oscillated between extremely positive to abject indifference from game-to-game, but every mainline entry in the franchise is met with massive anticipation from the audience.

Far Cry 6, although not much has been revealed about the game, it has already drummed up a tonne of anticipation and buzz in the gaming community. A lot of the buzz surrounds Giancarlo Esposito's appearance in the game as the villainous Anton Castillo.

The game is now available for pre-order across all platforms, namely: PC, PS4, Xbox One, with a free upgrade for next-gen consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X).

Far Cry 6 available for pre-order on all platforms

Many players had dreaded a hike in the prices of current-gen games, but that does not look to be the case. Far Cry 6: Standard Edition is available at the standard AAA pricing of $59.99 on consoles.

Far Cry 6 on PC

(image credits: epicgamestore)

Price on Epic Games Store: $43.99

Price on Ubisoft Store: $59.99

PC players have a couple of options to go for when looking to pre-order their copy of Far Cry 6. They can choose to buy it from the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Store.

(image credits: amazon)

Price on PSN: $59.99/ ₹3,999

(image credits: amazon)

Price Microsoft Store: $59.99+

Pre-ordering a copy of Far Cry 6 will get the player a state-of-the-art Discos Locos weapon and a skin for Chorizo.

Editions available for Pre-Order:

(image credits: Ubisoft support)

1) Standard Edition

2) Gold Edition

3) Ultimate Edition

The game is set for release on the 18th of February 2021. Therefore, it is still a long time out.