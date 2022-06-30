Fast play and fast withdrawals: The new market demands

As of now, the demands of the new market emphasize the notion of "fast" for both withdrawals and play. “Fastest, instant, quick, as well as minimum, easy and best” are the terms that show up in the top 20 performing queries in organic searches related to withdrawals.

The data was provided by betting review portal Bet India with statistics on the sessions and behavior of 127,723 users between April 2021 and April 2022, and was analyzed in a recently published research report by real money gaming expertise company Esse N Videri Media (ENV Media), titled Payment Methods Driving Forward Online Gaming.

Organic search data reveals a demand for speedy and easy withdrawals

The list of the top organic searches is led by “best betting sites in India with instant withdrawal”, accounting for a whopping 21.86 percent of the total registered clicks and 7.70 percent of all impressions. The second position is taken by “instant withdrawal betting sites”, with 11.67 percent of the clicks and 3.48 percent of the impressions.

Further down the list, we see longer key words that include terms such as “fastest”, “instant”, and “withdrawal time”. Out of a total of 98,483 impressions, all top queries are related to the speed and ease of the withdrawal processes offered.

Interestingly, only 9.5 percent of all impressions originated from desktop computer searches, while 90.2 percent were generated on smartphones, a true testament to the “mobile first” character of Indian society and the high adoption of fintech apps as well as mobile payments.

At the same time, Bet India's ’Withdrawals' page is the second best performing page on the platform outside the index page with a total of 12,977 sessions, being outdone only by a certain branded page. Combined with the 3,295 sessions of the Paytm-dedicated page, withdrawals attract the highest amount of user traffic and acquisitions, surpassing any other section of the web betting portal.

The two pages also display the highest conversion rates of 18.83 percent and 17.38 percent, respectively. According to analysts, casino comparison platforms Guide2Gambling and SevenJackpots have similar traffic patterns.

The demand for “fast” action goes beyond withdrawals to gameplay itself

Words such as “lightning”, “instant”, “speed”, and “auto” appear in about one-third of the top 30 game titles ranked by turnovers registered on the PureWin online casino platform from more than 170,000 unique users between October 2020 and November 2021, with live online roulette games and slots dominating the chart.

The data is analyzed in another research paper by ENV, bearing the title “India Acquires a Taste for Online Casino Games”. Among the conclusions made in the study, the following stand out, “Desi players enjoy simplified versions of foreign games”, while “Easy gameplay also means more speed or even instant results.”

Roulette games clearly dominate the top 30 games, generating 70.1 percent of the registered turnover during the analyzed period. Lightning Roulette tops the chart, accounting for 22.36 percent of the turnover attracted by the top 30 game titles, as well as 22.91 of total money bet and a total of 3,180 players.

The second position is taken by Immersive Roulette with 607 gamers, 10.66 percent of the turnover, and 1.27 percent of the money bet. As a whole, roulette or roulette-type games show up on 16 positions in the top 30 game titles, while all games in the chart with the exception of slots are “live” versions.

An explanation by ENV analysts states:

“High turnovers correspond to high RTPs (Return To Player); something roulette is famous for. This is also true for many slots that have had global success. But it is also the reason why turnovers might correspond to relatively modest amounts of actual money bet, even in the top 30 most played game titles.”

Looking at the top 30 games by player count, slot titles take a more prominent position boasting 29 percent of the approximately 28,000 gamers who chose a game from this particular chart.

The slot players’ percentage rises to 35.7 in the top 100 most popular games by player count, taking a close second position after roulette games and their 44.2 percent score. Notably, slot titles account for more than 2,300 of the total 2,640 games offered by the Pure Win platform, making it difficult for any single slot title to appear in the top lists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far