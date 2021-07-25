Fate of a Fighter, Genshin Impact world quest guide: Naku Weed locations and how to complete the quest

A new world quest in Genshin Impact requires players to help a besieged samurai who will, in turn, reward them with valuable in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update introduced a new storyline along with plenty of side quests. Currently, 26 quests are listed in the Reputation menu of Inazuma. One of those quests is termed "Fate of a Fighter," where players need to assist a shogunate samurai in completing some tasks.

The tasks include collecting some Naku Weeds and defeating some pirates.

How to complete the Fate of a Fighter world quest in Genshin Impact

The "Fate of a Fighter" world quest is located near the eastern waypoint on Nazuchi Beach. The quest is triggered by a cut-scene when players go near a wrecked ship at the mentioned location.

In the cut-scene, a shogunate samurai can be seen surrounded by some Nobushis and a Kairagi. Players need to defeat them to rescue the former.

The Fate of a Fighter world quest location (image via Genshin Impact)

Shogunate Samurai surrounded by enemies (image via PrimeraEspada91)

Players now need to interact with the samurai named Inaba at the top of the wrecked ship. The samurai will then reveal his injury and ask for further assistance to clear a pirate camp.

The pirate camp is located south of Nazuchi beach. There is no Waverider Waypoint nearby, so players have to swim their way to the location. Using Mona or Ayaka can ease the journey to the pirate camp.

Pirate camp location (image via PrimeraEspada91)

Similar to the enemies on the beach, the pirate camp will also have some Nobushis and a Kairagi, which the players need to defeat. The quest will then require players to report the situation back to Inaba.

The samurai will ask for another favor which is to bring 12 Naku Weeds to heal his wounds.

The Fate of a Fighter quest completion (image via PrimeraEspada91)

How to find Naku Weeds in Genshin Impact

The "Fate of a Fighter" World Quest requires 12 Naku Weeds to be completed. Players can instantly get 5 Naku Weeds for 1000 Mora each from an NPC named Aoi in Inazuma City.

More Naku Weeds can be found near Mikage Furnace at Tatarasuna, where they're most abundant.

Players can refer to the Naku Weed farming guide or check out the below attached interactive map for the exact locations in Genshin Impact.

After delivering the Naku Weeds, players have to wait till 10:00 - 12:00 the next day. Lastly, Inaba will bid farewell to the traveler, rewarding them with 40 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wits, and 30,000 Mora.

