FAU-G first look: All we know so far from the game’s teaser

On 2nd September, the Ministry of Electronics and Technology had banned around 118 apps and games of Chinese origin. This list included the battle royale titles, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Later, on 4th September, Akshay Kumar and nCORE Games announced Fearless and United Guards, FAU-G, under the popular actor's mentorship.

Many players are eagerly waiting to try out the game, and since the announcement, there have been various speculations related to it.

Then, on Dussehra, the actor released the game's first official teaser, after which the developers revealed the release date. In this article, we look at all we know so far about FAU-G from its teaser.

Also read: Players plead FAU-G developers to improve graphics, post teaser launch, for game's release in November

All we know so far after FAU-G's teaser

As mentioned earlier, the official teaser of FAU-G was released yesterday, i.e., 25th October, and has received mixed reactions from the community.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The tweet by Akshay Kumar read:

“Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the FAUG teaser.”

Advertisement

The game will support the ‘BharatKeVeer’ trust, and 20% of the total revenue generated from it would be donated to this trust.

According to earlier reports, the first level of the game will be set in Galwan Valley. It also mentioned that FAU-G is based on real-life scenarios that the Indian Army encounters while dealing with domestic and foreign threats.

In the teaser, players can see the same with the action concentrated around Galwan Valley, which will be the first map of the game. However, it doesn’t throw any light on the gameplay of this title.

The reports added that the third-person shooting gameplay would be added with subsequent updates.

Release date for FAU-G

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

According to the above tweet by nCORE Games, FAU-G should release in November. This revelation has left many players waiting for its arrival, with this title set to be available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: FAU-G tentative release date announced by nCORE Games in Galwan Valley teaser