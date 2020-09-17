FAU-G mobile game expected release date

Bengaluru based game developing company, nCore Games, recently announced their next venture, FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United: Guards.

The announcement came merely days after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, under section 69A. For the players who have a keen interest in shooting games, the Indian company is coming up with a new action title, which might have the potential to replicate the success of PUBG Mobile.

On September 4, Bollywood megastar, Akshay Kumar, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' initiative, announced the following on his Twitter handle:

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

In the post, the star also mentioned that 20% of the net revenue generated from the game would be donated to @BharatKeVeer trust, which is responsible for providing homage and endorsing India's Bravehearts.

FAU-G game expected release date

The developers are yet to reveal more details about the game. While the exact release date of the title is not known as of now, as per reports and speculations, nCore games might release FAU-G by the end of October 2020.

Vishal Gondal (Image credits: Economic Times)

Moreover, Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman at Ncore Games, revealed in an interview that FAU: G will not have a battle royale mode at launch, and it is not a replica of PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

The CEO of nCore Games also stated that his team has been working on the development of military games since May-June 2020, and the first episode of the FAU-G game will be based on the backdrop of Galwan Valley incident.

nCore Games wishes @akshaykumar a fantastic birthday! We salute your love and empathy for the true guards and heroes of our country! May God continue to give you strength to inspire and touch many more lives!#FAUG#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/00Sf9leill — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) September 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar added:

For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar