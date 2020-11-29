FAU-G's initial release date of November likely to be delayed; no update from developers yet

One of the biggest stories in the Indian gaming industry this year was the announcement of a new military-themed shooter, FAU-G.

Announced shortly after the ban of popular BR title, PUBG Mobile, in the country, it did look like Indian audiences were in for quite a treat.

In the weeks to come, social media was flooded with conversation around FAU-G and what it could bring to the table.

nCore Games remained strong regarding their stance on their project, insisting that FAU-G is completely removed from the battle royale identity of games like PUBG Mobile.

Fans were excited to see what FAU-G would do differently as the game's biggest draw seems to be that it takes inspiration from real-life military conflicts and recreates them in game form to educate younger audiences about the Indian military.

A teaser was released earlier this year and, as announced by nCore Games, the game was set for a November release. However, with November drawing to a close, there has been no communication regarding the game's release date yet.

FAU-G's initial release date of November likely to be delayed

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

In a teaser released earlier this year, it wasn't clear if the revealed footage was, in fact, gameplay or a pre-rendered cutscene. Therefore, it was hard to get a read on how far the game was in development during that time.

With nCore Games assuring fans that the game is set for a November release date, fans looked forward to playing FAU-G. However, with only a couple of days left in the month, there has been no official word from the developers regarding the game's release date.

This seems to have stirred up the gaming community in India and with PUBG Mobile set to make a return, FAU-G is in for a fight.

@vishalgondal @vishalgondal

Where is your game...@nCore_games

Tomorrow is the last day of this month..and you have promised that you will launch faug game.. in November..

Keep your promise... — ayush gupta (@ag76725) November 29, 2020

Dear @nCore_games

and @vishalgondal sir

It's going to be the end of November. Please launch the game #FAUG . It is a humble request to you. As you promised all the Indian gamers.

Jai hind

Jai Bharat

Vande Maataram — Anupam. V. Kumar (@AnupamVKumar1) November 28, 2020

Sir faug release timing and date — Soham Biswas (@SohamBi89201582) November 26, 2020

@akshaykumar Sir when FAUG will get launched??☺️ — Pranav (@KiLLeR25OP) November 21, 2020

@MoraT @scouttanmay @im_gamexpro Bhai ager FAUG and PUBG dono same day, same time release hua tho phele konsa game kheloge????😁😁 — अभिषेक कुमार 🇮🇳 (@Aabbishekk) November 22, 2020

@nCore_games when will you release FauG?In 2 days this month going to end. — Anand Kumar (@its_anandkumar) November 29, 2020

faug Initial release date sir — Arman Khan (@ArmanKh54034083) November 21, 2020

Delays are commonplace in gaming today, as seen with games like Cyberpunk 2077. However, what seems to be the issue here is the lack of communication between the developers and their fans regarding FAU-G.

A delay in the release date is usually for the better as the devs tend to work on polishing the game to a greater degree and deliver a better product overall. However, clear communication from the developers is an essential part of the process as fans must be kept in the loop regarding the project.

FAUG is turning out to be a bigger scam than Freedom-251 #pubgmobileindia #FauG — Bharath_jay (@bharath__jay) November 12, 2020

Condition right now ,



Pubg mobile : We are coming back to India.



Faug : Ye mai kar leta hu ,

Tum jaker Dream11 per team banao



😂#pubgmobileIndia — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) November 19, 2020

Sir please gives any update on #FAUG game.

Can't wait for this game🔥 pic.twitter.com/VpMj39yctw — Sunny Kumar (@INDIAN_Sunny9) November 18, 2020

I think FAUG will come in November 2021 as the month of 2020 November has already one day left and @vishalgondal @nCore_games have not given any update about FAUG — Vibhor Chandel (@chandel_vibhor) November 29, 2020

Is faug ready — Manugonda Sandeep (@ManugondaSande1) November 29, 2020

FAU-G's fate still looks like it is still up in the air but some form of communication would go a long way in keeping the fanbase engaged and in the loop.