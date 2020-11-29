FAU-G's initial release date of November likely to be delayed; no update from developers yet

One of the biggest stories in the Indian gaming industry this year was the announcement of a new military-themed shooter, FAU-G.
Announced shortly after the ban of popular BR title, PUBG Mobile, in the country, it did look like Indian audiences were in for quite a treat.
In the weeks to come, social media was flooded with conversation around FAU-G and what it could bring to the table.
nCore Games remained strong regarding their stance on their project, insisting that FAU-G is completely removed from the battle royale identity of games like PUBG Mobile.
Fans were excited to see what FAU-G would do differently as the game's biggest draw seems to be that it takes inspiration from real-life military conflicts and recreates them in game form to educate younger audiences about the Indian military.
A teaser was released earlier this year and, as announced by nCore Games, the game was set for a November release. However, with November drawing to a close, there has been no communication regarding the game's release date yet.
FAU-G's initial release date of November likely to be delayed
In a teaser released earlier this year, it wasn't clear if the revealed footage was, in fact, gameplay or a pre-rendered cutscene. Therefore, it was hard to get a read on how far the game was in development during that time.
With nCore Games assuring fans that the game is set for a November release date, fans looked forward to playing FAU-G. However, with only a couple of days left in the month, there has been no official word from the developers regarding the game's release date.
This seems to have stirred up the gaming community in India and with PUBG Mobile set to make a return, FAU-G is in for a fight.
Delays are commonplace in gaming today, as seen with games like Cyberpunk 2077. However, what seems to be the issue here is the lack of communication between the developers and their fans regarding FAU-G.
A delay in the release date is usually for the better as the devs tend to work on polishing the game to a greater degree and deliver a better product overall. However, clear communication from the developers is an essential part of the process as fans must be kept in the loop regarding the project.
FAU-G's fate still looks like it is still up in the air but some form of communication would go a long way in keeping the fanbase engaged and in the loop.