FAU-G: Should the game incorporate a battle royale mode at launch?

The mobile gaming sphere, especially in India, was dominated by the likes of PUBG Mobile for a very long time. The game was extremely influential and introduced the battle royale genre to a whole new audience, and possibly paved the way for games like the upcoming FAU-G to make its way into the market.

PUBG Mobile brought a whole new level of production, game design, and scope to the mobile gaming audience and was thus extremely successful. The battle royale genre had been successful on PC and Consoles alike and will go on to become the industry behemoth that it is today.

One of the biggest conversations surrounding FAU-G before its release is the speculation of including a Battle Royale Mode, as it is undoubtedly the most popular genre in the mobile gaming world. FAU-G will surely benefit a lot through the inclusion of a BR mode.

Should FAU-G incorporate a battle royale mode?

FAU-G was announced shortly after the news of PUBG's ban, but the game had been in the works before the ban was materialized. As one of the most anticipated games for mobile audiences, the fans are extremely excited to get their hands on the game.

As clarified by the studio, FAU-G will not include a Battle Royale mode in the game, which seems to have put a dampener on things for fans expecting a multiplayer game like PUBG.

However, the game will include multiplayer co-op elements in its levels, which is good news for fans who are looking forward to playing FAU-G along with their friends.

The Battle Royale mode has been the most lucrative genre of games, including mobile gaming, and nCore games has many reasons why it should consider the possibility, such as:

1) Low-quality Indian-made BRs

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

It is evident that nCore Games has a massive backing behind the game as it includes the likes of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar being closely attached to the game. Therefore, the studio probably has a larger budget than the average Indian studio working on mobile games.

As a result, nCore can aim to go toe-to-toe with mobile gaming giants such as COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

2) Large Audience

Barely two days after we banned #PUBG, my good friend @vishalgondal announces the launch of an Indian online multiplayer game.



Vishal sold his erstwhile gaming business to @Disney for $100mn in 2012 & currently runs @GOQii.



More power to India’s talented young entrepreneurs! pic.twitter.com/AgGdVSDb3i — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) September 4, 2020

The mobile gaming industry has evolved by leaps and bounds, and players have their expectations set sky-high for FAU-G. The game is highly anticipated, with a large portion of the gaming audience eagerly waiting to play the game.

The studio has very little to lose by including a BR game mode as it already has an incredibly passionate audience ready to embrace it.