FAU-G vs. PUBG Mobile: 3 major differences between the games

PUBG Mobile is without a doubt one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. FAU-G is an Indian mobile game along similar lines that was announced in September 2020. With the pre-registration of the game ongoing, players were enthusiastic about the eventual update.

Since FAU-G's development was made public, mobile gaming fans have been comparing the two titles. This article looks at the three major differences between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G.

3 major differences between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile

#1 Gameplay style and structure

FAU-G is a multiplayer action game that is likely to be set in a real-world scenario as an episode or level based title. The Galwan Valley will be the first tier of the game. The teaser gave the audience an insight into the location.

Conversely, PUBG Mobile is a battle royale themed game in which 100 players land on a map in every game and fight to be the last player remaining.

#2 Game visualization and approach

The goal of FAU-G is to be based on real-world scenarios. The game will educate players about the lives of Indian soldiers and their contribution to maintaining the state's security.

FAU-G on the Google Play Store is described as:

“Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders.”

Moreover, FAU-G has a storytelling and arcade-type approach that hopes to provide an immersive experience. PUBG Mobile offers users ways to upgrade their character but is more geared towards enhancing the battle royale approach

#3 In-game servers

Although FAU-G has not been released yet, it can be speculated that the server offered in this game will be restricted to the Indian servers. This move would make sense because it primarily focuses on Indian soldiers and is being geared to the Indian audience.

PUBG Mobile offers multiple server options in its different iterations, including the global, Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese versions.

