FaZe member reveals Bronny James missing his stream has nothing to do with 'smoking weed'

Bronny James, one of the newest member of FaZe Clan and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was caught up in rumors of having missed a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament because he got grounded by his father.

The Warzone event was supposed to see Bronny playing alongside National Football League's Odell "ODJ" Beckham Jr. However, a video of Bronny smoking weed went viral on Instagram, after which he missed the tournament. At the time of the incident, LeBron James was in Orlando, playing in the NBA Playoffs.

The time of Bronny missing his stream coincided with the time of LeBron's return home, thus social media was quick to assume that LeBron grounded his son Bronny from playing Warzone.

FaZe Clan's Apex tweets why Bronny missed his stream

According to the tweet from @FaZeApex, Bronny James was unable to show up for the Warzone event because he reportedly had basketball practice. Apex also went on to say that the missed stream was simply going to be rescheduled for later, and that the community had blown this incident out of proportion.

Not true at all lmao. It wasn’t an event we were just gonna play with OBJ and he was gonna try to make it- he couldn’t make it because of basketball practice. He’s just gonna reschedule. Not that deep — FaZe Apex (@FaZeApex) October 15, 2020

This tweet from Apex came after Esports Talk's Jake Lucky tweeted about the incident. The Esports Talk also published a YouTube video covering the topic before Apex's tweet.

However, after Apex's tweet clarifying why Bronny James was unable to make it to the stream, Jake Lucky tweeted out his apology, and the community has settled down a bit.

FaZe Apex has responded to the Bronny and Lebron news that he was grounded for smoking weed and thus missed a Warzone event. He says it was cause of basketball practice and will be re-scheduled. My apologies I will now be careful using Barstool as a source. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 15, 2020

Apart from esports, Bronny James is also an exceptionally talented basketball player. Scouts have commended his feel for the game, as well as his poise in the basketball court.

Bronny's basketball talents have even been the cause behind him receiving college scholarships when he was just 10 years old. LeBron James had commented on the matter saying, "It should be a violation, you shouldn't be recruiting 10-year-old kids."

With this said, even beside his talents in basketball, Bronny is an extremely talented Warzone player and streamer. We would hate to see him waste his career over a bunch of unproven rumors.