FC Barcelona EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

After a tumultuous season full of highs and lows, the FC Barcelona EA FC 25 player ratings have been leaked on social media. While some of their star performers have earned well-deserved upgrades after showcasing their skills at the highest level, others have received downgrades due to their underwhelming efforts in the previous campaign.

As one of the most prominent and successful clubs in the sport, it comes as no surprise that FC Barcelona will continue to have some of the best players in EA FC 25. They have had several breakout stars over the last season, and their leaked overall ratings are a testament to their promising potential.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from @fc25leaks on X. The account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

The FC Barcelona player ratings for EA FC 25 have been leaked

With their rivals Real Madrid winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season, FC Barcelona has been under pressure to produce similar results in the current campaign. If their leaked overall ratings for EA FC 25 are any indication, they have some massive names that they can rely on in real life as well as on the virtual pitch.

Their star striker Robert Lewandowski has been downgraded from 90 to 88, along with fan-favorite defender Ronald Araujo going from 86 in FC 24 to 85 in EA FC 25. However, their youngsters continue to shine and provide hope to the fan base, with wonderkid Lamine Yamal making his virtual debut with a stunning overall rating of 81.

These are all the leaked FC Barcelona player ratings for the upcoming title:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Pedri: 86

Ronald Araujo: 85

Jules Kounde: 85

Raphinha: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Gavi: 83

Andreas Christensen: 83

Lamine Yamal: 81

Alejandro Balde: 81

Inigo Martinez: 81

Ferran Torres: 80

Eric Garcia: 78

Ansu Fati: 77

Fermin Lopez: 76

Pablo Torre: 74

Inaki Pena: 73

Cubarsi: 72

Casado: 65

Pau Victor: 62

Despite not securing any trophies last season, a lot of these players have retained their ratings from the previous game due to their performances for their national sides in the COPA America and EURO tournaments. The likes of Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde, and Lamine Yamal all made a name for themselves at these events.

However, many will be surprised to see Robert Lewandowski receive such a significant downgrade, despite being one of the best goalscorers in La Liga last season and earning a spot on the Team of the Season roster.

