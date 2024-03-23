FC Mobile Easter Egg Hunt: Where to find Easter eggs, rewards, and more

The FC Mobile Easter Egg Hunt kicked off on March 22, 2024. Because of this, fans are on the lookout for hidden treasures within the game, yielding exciting rewards and exclusive items. This article dives into what this FC Mobile Easter Egg Hunt entails and the bonuses on offer.

Your mission in this event is pretty clear and simple: Uncover three Easter eggs hidden within the game and open the Easter Pack. So far, two treasures have been discovered, leaving one that's yet to be revealed by EA Sports.

The stakes are high, with each discovered Easter egg granting players an Easter egg token and 500 FC Coins. But the ultimate prize awaits those who find all three treasures.

What are the FC Mobile Easter Egg Hunt rewards?

Rewards for the first Easter Pack (Image via EA Sports)

To unlock the hunt's Easter Pack, you need to find three Easter eggs to get three Easter Tokens. This pack contains:

2X Universal Rank Icon Player - CDM: Mascherano (91)

Easter Logo

Premium Easter Logo

Easter Kit

As of now, there is just one Easter Pack available for players to unlock, containing these exclusive rewards.

However, anticipation is building as more such packs are expected to be released in the near future, promising even more excitement and valuable prizes for dedicated participants

How do players find the FC Mobile Easter eggs?

The hints for the Easter Egg treasure hunt lie in the event campaign teaser lines (Image via EA Sports)

The key to finding Easter eggs lies in paying close attention to the hints provided by the FC Mobile Easter Egg Hunt event campaign tags.

The first treasure can be discovered using the clue, "To celebrate, keep an eye out for this frozen Easter Egg, only a true hero can find it." This cryptic message leads players to scour the event pathway of UCL Hero Dimitar "Flashfreeze" Berbatov, where the first egg lies in wait.

The second Easter Egg lies in the "Mysterious Signings" daily event pathway (Image via EA Sports)

The second treasure's hint teases, "The FC Mobile Easter Egg hunt continues with a Mysterious Easter Egg that is waiting to be signed." You can uncover this egg within the Mysterious Signing daily event pathway, adding another token to your collection.

All eyes are on the horizon for the third and final hint, which will unveil the location of the last Easter egg. While the clue is yet to be revealed, anticipation runs high as players eagerly await the opportunity to complete their collection.