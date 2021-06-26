FedMyster's return is making people want to 'cancel him' even more

Controversial streamer and ex-OfflineTV member FedMyster has made a return to streaming and social media after nearly a full year's hiatus following sexual assault allegations.

Federico 'FedMyster' Michael Gaytan was accused by multiple women from the OTV crew of being inappropriate and behaving in a sexually predatory way when they were inebriated. Perhaps hoping to address the issue, FedMyster ended up talking about it on stream, but only ended up digging a deeper ditch for himself with every word.

FedMyster worsens his situation by recounting the incidents that got him kicked from the OfllineTV house

Talking about the incident where LilyPichu stated that FedMyster overstepped boundaries and inappropriately made contact with her, FedMyster manages to incriminate himself a lot more in the above clip:

"She was in a very dark place so, I wanted to be around her to make sure she was okay, this was someone that meant the world to me, her happiness was important to me. As I'm hanging out with her so much, there was this sense of intimacy that started to grow. There was a time I was in her and I asked like hey, can I give you a foot rub, and she was like okay, and she said yes but we were tipsy and in the moment it felt real and honest for me to say I kind of like you. But when I woke up the next morning it was like oh sh*t, I did not mean that, and looking back now it was a complete violation."

What makes his statement seem insincere to viewers was the fact that he glossed over what Lily states happened that night and that he made no mention of what he did after, simply trying to come off as someone apologetic.

"He even did it to Lily (she gave me permission to share this.) When she was going through her hard breakup with Albert, Fed also walked into her room while she was drunk. She was laying down and he asked if she wanted a massage. She said sure, and he started off massaging her leg, and then up her thighs. A week or so later, he was drunk and laid down next to her, and told her he liked her. She then felt uncomfortable with everything, and he asked her to not tell anyone what happened. Again thinking back, it felt like he tried to take advantage of Lily when she was in a really vulnerable state." - Yvonnie

The backlash from the incident caused him to take a complete social media hiatus for an entire year, but fans are disappointed to see that almost nothing has changed since June of last year.

