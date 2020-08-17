FF ANTARYAMI's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

The rise in popularity of Free Fire has brought in a multitude of streamers who create content related to the game. Free Fire enjoys a good audience, and some of these creators are admired by many of the game's players.

Sandeep Panwar, popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name FF ANTARYAMI, is one such prominent content creator. In this article, we look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

FF ANTARYAMI’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 297537840, and his IGN is FF’ ANTARYAMI.

FF ANTARYAMI’s stats

All-time stats

He has played 9,118 squad matches and emerged victorious in 1,928 games, having a great win rate of 21.14%. He also has nearly 25,300 kills, with a notable K/D ratio of 3.52.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2,614 games and won 296 of them. He has also notched 6,440 kills. He also has 276 Booyahs to his name in the 3,585 matches that he has played in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

In the present season, ANTARYAMI has played 351 squad matches and won 47 of them. He also has nearly 1,000 kills in this mode. He has also won 14 duo matches and 13 solo matches. The Uttarakhand native has also played 66 ranked Clash Squad games and has won 51 of them, which roughly translates to a win rate of 77.27%.

His device

According to the description of his channel, he uses a Poco F1 to play Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to January 2020. Within the span of eight months, he has uploaded 83 videos. It has been no looking back since the beginning of the year. He currently has over 616k subscribers, and has 69.9 million views combined.

