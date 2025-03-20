Fields of Mistria: How to get Caldarus in Fields of Mistria

If you want to romance Caldarus in Fields of Mistria, you'll first have to rescue him. This will be the first step in building your relationship with Caldarus. To rescue Caldarus, you'll have to free him from his statue form. How he got stuck in the statue form will be revealed later in the game, for now, you have to focus on rescuing the Dragon.

Read on to learn how to unlock Caldarus in Fields of Mistria.

How to unlock Caldarus in Fields of Mistria

Inside the mine to collect all items to unlock Caldarus (Image via NPC Studio || Youtube/@KaitColleen)

Unlike other romantic prospects, Caldarus is not immediately accessible in Fields of Mistria. After speaking with him and doing what he requests from day one, he is a statue and not a human. Not till you achieve additional accomplishments.

To unlock Caldarus, deep into the mines and reach the 60th level. After reaching this level, you'll find the first seal that will help in unlocking Caldarus by breaking it.

How to break the seal in Fields of Mistria

Take the seal to Juniper to understand what it says (Image via NPC Studio || Youtube/@KaitColleen)

When you have reached the 60th floor in the mines, take the rubbing of the fire seal text to Juniper for translation. She will present you with a list of goods needed to proceed further in the game. To destroy the fire seal, you must have the following items:

Emerald

Faceted Rock Gem

Rockroot

Sealing Scroll

The first three items listed can be gathered from the mines themselves, but to collect the sealing scroll, you have to reach out to Balor with the help of Juniper. Balor will then take three days to track down a seller and give it to you.

After collecting all the materials listed above, take them to the mines and watch the cutscene that will be played. Before the cutscene, the Priestess will warn you to run away as the scroll is a trap. While running, the scroll will control you and try to kill you. When the cutscene has ended, Caldarus will transform into a human and retreat into the Deep Woods.

How to enter the Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria

Toward the east of the town, near the carpenter's shop, are big and tangled thorns that are hampering the accessibility to the Deep Woods. Blaze through the bushes with the Dragon's Breath Spell to unlock this location. Continuing, turn right and enter the woods. Go toward the temple after hopping over or cutting down the fallen tree; you will find Caldarus lying there.

While Caldarus spends nearly all of his time at the temple, he will formally be considered as a member of Mistria by the end of the cutscene.

For more interesting guides, stay tuned.

