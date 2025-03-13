Fields of Mistria: How to get Sprinklers

If you’re tired of manually watering your crops every day, sprinklers in Fields of Mistria — or rather, Water Sprite Statues are the solution. These handy structures, introduced in version 0.13.0, automatically water crops within a two-tile radius. This makes them a must-have for efficient farming. Placing one in the center of a five-by-five crop plot ensures full coverage.

You’ll need to progress through the main story, unlock a powerful ability, and gather rare resources before crafting more. Here’s exactly how to unlock, obtain, and craft Sprinklers in Fields of Mistria.

How to unlock Sprinklers (Water Sprite statues) in Fields of Mistria

Thorn Vine description in Fields of Mistria (Image via NPC Studio)

Reaching the Mines and starting the quest

You must go down to level 60 of the mines and talk with the ancient tablet to unlock the Water Sprite Statue or Sprinklers' recipe. You will activate the Breaking the Fire Seal questline, which brings you through significant NPCs and an important story development.

Talk to Juniper once the quest is activated to get more instructions.

Wait for Balor to approach you — that will occur on its own after a while.

Gather the necessary items Balor asks for, and present them before the altar.

Once you've done all this, you'll unlock the Dragon's Breath power, which enables you to blow away some obstacles with fire. As a nice bonus, this quest also opens up Caldarus as a romance option, so there's even more reason to do it.

Finding the hidden cave with Dragon’s breath

With Dragon’s Breath unlocked, you now need to access a secret cave near the beach.

Head east from the beach cliffs and look for a rocky cave entrance in the northeast.

Jump off the cliff to reach it.

Use Dragon’s breath to melt the rock barrier. Aim upwards to ensure the fire clears the entrance properly.

Inside, you’ll find a treasure chest containing your first Water Sprite statue and the crafting recipe to make more.

How to craft more Water Sprite statues

Unlocking the stone refinery

While you receive one free Water Sprite Statue, crafting more requires progressing further in the game and unlocking the Stone Refinery. Here’s what you need to do:

Reach Renown Level 55 to trigger the next step.

Complete the Repair the Inn quest, which is tied to town progression.

Receive a letter from Adeline, prompting you to meet in front of the mines to build the Stone Refinery.

After constructing the refinery, you’ll be able to process materials into Cut stone and Essence Stones, both of which are necessary for making Water Sprite statues.

Gathering materials for Water Sprite statues

Once the Stone Refinery is operational in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need the following materials to craft additional Water Sprite statues or Sprinklers:

10 cut stones : Crafted at the Stone Refinery.

: Crafted at the Stone Refinery. 50 Essence : Also refined at the Stone Refinery.

: Also refined at the Stone Refinery. 3 Special foraged items: Determines the statue’s design.

The third item varies based on the design you prefer, but all Water Sprite statues function the same. Here’s where to find them:

Ash Mushrooms & Purple Mushrooms : Found in the lava caves (Mine Floors 61-79).

: Found in the lava caves (Mine Floors 61-79). Temple Flowers & Thorn Vines : Foraged in the deep woods.

: Foraged in the deep woods. Sea Grapes: Found in the tide caverns (mine floors 21-39).

With these materials in hand, return to your crafting bench and create as many Water Sprite statues or Sprinklers as you need in Fields of Mistria.

