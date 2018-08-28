FIFA 18: 6 worst glitches of the game

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 387 // 28 Aug 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 18 sold over 10 million copies last year

FIFA 18 hit the stores in September 2018 and is a hit amongst both casual gamers and passionate fans. The game featured the Frostbite engine for the second time, which lead to immense gameplay and physics improvements. The Journey mode marked a return with this iteration bringing in more character to the single-player campaign mode.

Overall, FIFA 18 received mostly positive reception since its release and also won the Best Sports Game award at the 2017 Game Critics Awards. However, like any modern game, FIFA 18 was not free from glitches and bugs. EA Sports has worked on a couple of them from time to time, and yet sometimes, a few still face a couple of annoying glitches that completely ruin their experience.

Let us dive in deeper and look at the six worst glitches in FIFA 18 that completely ruined the gameplay experience.

#6 Trading On-loan Players

Trading on-loan players glitch was present in the early releases of the game, which allowed on-loan players to be traded with other players as part of a swap deal.

One could essentially trade an on-loan player by including him in a swap deal to get a higher-rated player and also to clear out the squad of unwanted players. The glitch has helped countless gamers to improve their squads while on a tight budget at the cost of realistic football experience.

EA Sports patched this glitch and it is no longer seen in the latest version of the game.

1 / 6 NEXT