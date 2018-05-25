FIFA 18 World Cup Update: Miroslav Klose and Gary Lineker among icons added by EA Sports

Four new icons have been added to the list

The FIFA World Cup in Russia is just about here and fans couldn't be more excited. To add to the goosebumps surrounding this huge tournament, FIFA 18 has added the World Cup update to make this edition of the game truly special.

Among aspects of the update, icons has been given a refresh too. With the pre-existing 13 top names in FIFA 18, EA Sports has now decided to add four more names to the list in the interest of promoting World Cup heroes from the past. And the names we've got so far seem to do relative justice to the moniker of World Cup greats.

FIFA 18 ICONS was available when the game released last year and features 13 legends of the game, each with their own unique player cards and ratings. This addition to the game has been largely considered a roaring success.

The four legends added to icons include German forward Miroslav Klose, who retired following the 2014 World Cup triumph for Germany. The striker managed a whopping 137 appearances for Die Mannschaft with 71 goals to brag about. His rating as per the icons update is now 87.

Hidetoshi Nakata has also been added with a rating of 86, following the Japanese midfielder's immense contributions to the game, widely being considered as the best Asian player of his time. Joining Nakata is the English pairing of Gary Lineker (92) and former World Cup winning captain and defender Bobby Moore who has a rating of 92 as well.

While these legends won't be playing the World Cup this year, fans have an added incentive to unleash their potential on various gaming consoles as their teams look to amass World Cup glory.

The addition of more icons is a huge boost to the game and highlights just how important the World Cup update really is in taking FIFA 18 to the next level.