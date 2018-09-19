FIFA 19: 10 Teams With Highest Transfer Budgets

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 19 Sep 2018, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Cover

The most awaited Football game of the year, FIFA 19 drops on 28th September 2018. The one thing every FIFA fan just loves about the game, apart from the Journey, is the Career Mode.

Players can choose to either start their career as a player, or they can just be the boss of Europe's biggest clubs. One of the most important factors to be considered while choosing a team to manage on FIFA is obviously the transfer budget.

However perfect a team might seem, there are always some players that our favourite club can never practically have, in real life. Real Madrid fans going gaga over Hazard who chose to stay at Chelsea (for the time being), Barcelona fans wanting the Pogba transfer to happen right now. And so on.

And you can make it happen, thanks to the hefty transfer budgets in FIFA 19. Let's look at the Top 10 Transfer Budgets in FIFA 19!

#10 Liverpool (£94 Million)

Champions League Press Conferences in FIFA 19

On the tenth spot are England and Europe's sleeping giants, Liverpool. Despite boasting the likes of one of the best-attacking trios in World Football, in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the English club are far from being the most perfect team that they can be.

With £94 Million under their belt in FIFA 19, managers can look to strengthen the defense a bit, or they can go the real-life Liverpool way, buy loads of players with low transfer values, and increase the squad depth.

Transfer Budget: £94.01 Million

Club Worth: £2.06 Billion

1 / 10 NEXT