FIFA 19: 6 Footballers who improved their ratings significantly during last season

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4   //    07 Jul 2019, 08:28 IST

Luka Jovic had an outstanding season for Frankfurt.
Luka Jovic had an outstanding season for Frankfurt.

A lot of things can happen during a football season. We can see some unknown youth players coming to the limelight, fan favourites missing the season due to unfortunate injuries, or legends for a certain club leaving for new pastures.

However, some players make huge strides in their performances and improve themselves throughout the year with brilliant performances from start to finish. EA Sports FIFA 19 rewards these performances with a rating boost throughout the season.

In this list, we will take a look at a few of those players who have improved their rating the most from the top 5 leagues during the 2018/19 football season. For instance, Virgil Van Dijk's base card was rated 85. However, his highest rated performance based card is rated 96 - an improvement of 11 ratings. So without any further adieu, let us begin.

Note: FIFA Ratings are by no stretch of the imagination a parameter to judge how well a player has performed during the course of a season. This list only highlights those players who got a significant boost during the season.

#6 Youcef Atal

Atal was brilliant on the right side of the pitch.
Atal was brilliant on the right side of the pitch.

The Algerian youngster, Youcef Atal, has proven himself as one of the best dribblers on the right side of the pitch during his tenure with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Atal made 25 first team appearances for Nice during the 2018/19 season and also was the substitute on four other occasions.

Atal had a brilliant season in all parts of the field and even chipped in a few goals whenever he was asked to move up the field.

Starting his FIFA 19 season as a 70 rated silver right back, Atal progressed the ranks and will end the 2018/19 season as an 89 rated Ligue 1 Team of the Season card - amassing a total of 19 ratings.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Borussia Dortmund Football Jadon Sancho Luka Jović FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
