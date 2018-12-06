FIFA 19: 6 of the worst glitches seen in the game

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

EA Sports's FIFA 19 hit the stores in September 2018, and in many ways, is the best FIFA ever. For the first time, the game will feature the official UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup tournaments.

Furthermore, the game includes a slew of new features that add a new dynamic to the game, promising a more immersive experience. However, invariably, the introduction of these changes swarmed the game with tonnes of bugs and glitches that at times manage to bring in a chuckle apart from the obvious rage and frustration.

Without further ado, let us look closer at FIFA 19's six worst glitches encountered so far that completely ruin the gameplay experience.

#6 Petr Cech negotiates with a helmet

FIFA 19 introduced improved negotiations that brought in a much more inclusive and immersive experience to the gamer.

The animations are pretty generic and are almost the same for all the players present in the negotiation. In the early versions of the game, the developers overlooked Petr Cech, which allowed him to be seen with a helmet during the negotiations.

This glitch even prompted a reaction from Petr Cech himself. The 36-year-old suggested that he'd wear a tie to the negotiations.

Petr Cech wears his helmet to contract negations in FIFA 19.



He clears up the glitch: pic.twitter.com/wQCQnQyH0N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2018

However, this glitch was fixed by EA Sports in the later versions of the game.

#5 Corner from outside the pitch

At times, when a second player is called in for a short corner, the game glitches out, forcing the second player to tap the ball beyond the boundary. Then, the initial kick-taker could be used to swing the ball back into the game from way outside the play area.

This glitch plays out in several ways, which could also see the ball being driven back into the box right from behind the advertisement panels.

