FIFA 19: Best Featuring FUT Icons Released So Far

Property of FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 and is easily one of the most anticipated sports simulation games of the year. Like the previous iterations, a lot of focus will be on the FIFA Ultimate Team, which has been the most popular game mode in the FIFA franchise.

FUT Icons is a very interesting feature in the game as it allows a player to play the most iconic legends of the past. Like FIFA 18, this year's icons are also stated to feature stories that capture the player's stats at various time periods and bring in an added dynamic to the game.

A number of legends have been added to the FIFA series throughout the years and this year's game is set to see even more additions. EA Sports has been releasing FUT Icons throughout the summer, and in this article, we shall look at the all the highest-rated FIFA 19 FUT Icons released so far.

#8 Clarence Seedorf - 91 Overall

Urawa Reds v AC Milan --- FIFA Club World Cup 2007 Semi Final

Clarence Seedorf is known for winning the Champions League title with three different clubs. His ten-year stint with the Italian club AC Milian is the most memorable part of his footballing career, where he won two Serie A titles, two Champions League titles and two UEFA Super Cups. Additionally, he was the 2007 UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year. Currently, Seedorf manages the Cameroon national team.

The Dutch midfielder boasts 91 overall in FIFA 19.

Pace - 80

Shooting - 87

Passing - 90

Dribbling - 88

Defending - 68

Physical - 82

#7 Steven Gerrard - 91 Overall

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, the English midfielder has spent most of his professional career with Liverpool as a central midfielder. During his long stint with the Merseyside club, Gerrard has aided the club to capture one Champions League Cup and two FA Cups. After a two-year stint playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS, the Englishman moved back to Europe and is currently the manager of Rangers football club in the Scottish Premier League.

Steven Gerrard will feature in FIFA 19 as a FUT Icon with 91 overall.

Pace - 77

Shooting - 90

Passing - 90

Dribbling - 85

Defending - 77

