×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 19 Carniball: All you need to know ahead of the FUT promo

Arvind S
CONTRIBUTOR
News
615   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:38 IST

FIFA 19 Carniball is finally here!
FIFA 19 Carniball is finally here!

EA Sports often release new promotions to keep FIFA 19 fans constantly on their toes, and now, for the time in FUT history, the developers have revealed FIFA 19 Carniball, a unique FUT promotion beginning March 8th.

FIFA 19 Carniball is an attempt to capture the essence and flavour of the Carnival, a festival held worldwide during the months of February and March.

In order to truly embody the spirit of the festival, a team of players from each host country will feature in FUT, alongside several promo offers.

FIFA 19 Carniball is scheduled to begin on March 8 at 11:30 PM IST and last a whole week, ending on March 15.

A set of unique features have been confirmed, including Prime ICON Moments, FUT 19 Carniball squad, Flashback SBCs and Happy Hour pack offers.

Eight countries have been selected as hosts for the carnival - Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), France (Nice), Belgium (Binche), Italy (Venice), Argentina (Buenos Aires), USA (New Orleans), Spain (Cadiz) and Germany (Cologne) - with as many as 26 FIFA 19 Carniball players, who will get significant upgrades in their ratings, set to embody the styles and flair of their respective nations.

Moreover, 14 players will also be made available in packs starting March 8, while 4 will be released via weekly challenges and 8 more through SBCs.

All you need to know about FIFA 19 Carniball

Date: March 8, 6PM UK, 11:30 PM IST

Carniball Squad and SBCs - 14 Carniball players available in packs, 8 Carniball players released via daily SBCs, 2 Flashback players released via SBC, 6 Prime ICON Moments SBCs, 4 untradeable Carniball players from Weekly Objectives.

Advertisement

There will also be a host of happy hour packs, daily puzzle SBCs and other offers to look forward to!

Carniball will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA 19
Arvind S
CONTRIBUTOR
FIFA Ultimate Team: All You Need To Know About FUT Web App
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Best Features of FUT You Should Know 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 News: Adebayo Akinfenwa becomes first ever player to receive 100-rated FUT card
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team TOTW 18: FUT Team of the Week revealed
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Best Featuring FUT Icons Released So Far
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Team of the Year announced
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Team of the Year: Here is an Alternate TOTY 2019
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Biggest Possible Winter Upgrades in the Game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who deserve an upgrade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us