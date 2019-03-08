FIFA 19 Carniball: All you need to know ahead of the FUT promo

FIFA 19 Carniball is finally here!

EA Sports often release new promotions to keep FIFA 19 fans constantly on their toes, and now, for the time in FUT history, the developers have revealed FIFA 19 Carniball, a unique FUT promotion beginning March 8th.

FIFA 19 Carniball is an attempt to capture the essence and flavour of the Carnival, a festival held worldwide during the months of February and March.

In order to truly embody the spirit of the festival, a team of players from each host country will feature in FUT, alongside several promo offers.

FIFA 19 Carniball is scheduled to begin on March 8 at 11:30 PM IST and last a whole week, ending on March 15.

A set of unique features have been confirmed, including Prime ICON Moments, FUT 19 Carniball squad, Flashback SBCs and Happy Hour pack offers.

Eight countries have been selected as hosts for the carnival - Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), France (Nice), Belgium (Binche), Italy (Venice), Argentina (Buenos Aires), USA (New Orleans), Spain (Cadiz) and Germany (Cologne) - with as many as 26 FIFA 19 Carniball players, who will get significant upgrades in their ratings, set to embody the styles and flair of their respective nations.

Moreover, 14 players will also be made available in packs starting March 8, while 4 will be released via weekly challenges and 8 more through SBCs.

All you need to know about FIFA 19 Carniball

Date: March 8, 6PM UK, 11:30 PM IST

Carniball Squad and SBCs - 14 Carniball players available in packs, 8 Carniball players released via daily SBCs, 2 Flashback players released via SBC, 6 Prime ICON Moments SBCs, 4 untradeable Carniball players from Weekly Objectives.

There will also be a host of happy hour packs, daily puzzle SBCs and other offers to look forward to!

Carniball will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

