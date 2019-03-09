FIFA 19 Carniball Talisca: How to get it in FUT?

The best way to get Talisca's Carniball Card in FIFA 19

EA Sports have come out with a new promo in FIFA 19 and it is called Carniball. There are several carnivals held worldwide in the months of February and March and the promo has given 19 current players a special card. Adding to that, they have also released Prime Moments Icon cards for 5 Brazilian legends – Ronaldo, Socrates, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and Rivaldo.

14 of the 19 players are available in packs right now, 1 (Hulk) is available via a Squad Builder Challenge and the rest are easy to get via Weekly Objectives. The 4 players available via weekly objectives are Emre Can, Anderson Talisca, Timothy Weah and Hatem Ben Arfa.

Weekly Objective to get Talisca's Carniball Card in FIFA 19:

– No Gold players allowed. Win 10 separate Online Single Matches using 11 Silver Brazilian players to earn a Carniball Talisca

The card is easy to get and all you need to do is win 10 games with an XI made of Brazilians and all of them have to be silver cards.

Is the card worth it?

Absolutely! It's an 88 rated card of a player who is of a very common country. He has good pace for a midfielder and with a shooting of 88, it would be a good card to have.

Moreover, if you are not planning on using him in your team, you can still use him in an SBC. Getting an 88-rated card for basically free is well worth it.

Best XI to use:

Image source: Futbin

The XI above is the best possible team you can make with Brazilians with Silver cards. While it's not worth spending on getting this team, it would cost you around 30k coins (on all consoles).

