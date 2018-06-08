FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo revealed as cover star yet again

The Portuguese hitman has made it two in a row.

It is safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a roll which doesn't seem to be ending any time soon. Following a triumphant Champions League campaign with Real Madrid, the Portuguese star has now been thrust into the limelight again, just days before the FIFA World Cup.

The Madrid icon has been revealed as the FIFA 19 cover star by EA Sports via their official Twitter profile, making it successive cover appearances for the 33-year-old after he was seen on the front last year as well. It's a decision that would not surprise a lot of people but is nonetheless another feather in the stocked cap of the attacking player.

Be the first to see the #FIFA19 reveal. Set a reminder and tune in on June 9th 👉 https://t.co/sERArjXuuo pic.twitter.com/vZwO2ppPls — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 7, 2018

The FIFA 18 cover spot also witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo and was a major success all around the world. In fact, in the spirit of it being the year of the World Cup, EA Sports have included a new update in the game specially for gamers to fulfil their dreams of playing International football on the world's greatest stage.

Along with the decision to reveal Ronaldo as the cover star, EA Sports have also teased a FIFA 19 reveal on their Twitter through which fans can get a first look into what the game might be all about.

The FIFA 19 reveal itself promises to be a good one, with a number of new additions rumoured and one can be all but certain that a trailer for the upcoming game could be one of the star attractions at the reveal.

Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles will be the site for EA Sports' epic FIFA 19 reveal and with plenty of exciting prospects forthcoming, gaming and football fans alike should be left on the edge of their seats.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo was the right pick to make the FIFA 19 cover? Tell us your opinions in the comments section.