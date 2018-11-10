FIFA 19: India's Siddh Chandarana joins Mesut Ozil's M10 Esports team

Siddh 'jenasid' Chandarana is the fourth member of the M10 ESports team

After Leicester City's Christian Fuchs, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is the latest Premier League player to get into Esports. The 30-year-old German midfielder launched the team earlier this year and has been very active in signing the first batch of players.

In October, the team signed its first Indian player - Siddh Chandarana, and the same was announced via Ozil's official twitter handle.

May I introduce to you: Siddh „jenasid“ Chandarana is the next member of the @M10Esports family! 🇮🇳💪🏼🎮 @jenasidfc is one of India’s very best FIFA Athletes. Welcome to the squad!!! Team mein apka hardik swagat hai👍🏼 #M1Ö #TeamOzil pic.twitter.com/nGenrIyhaG — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 24, 2018

Currently, the M10 team has four players on the roster. Alongside Siddh, the team features Brazil's Pedro Resende, Josh Banh from the United States and Fatih Ustun, who is the 2018 FeCWC World Champion.

The 18-year-old teenager from Mumbai, India turned professional in 2017. During this short amount of time, the youngster captured everyone's imagination by winning three national tournaments. His most recent one being the Studs FIFA Play Station Championship in September 2018. Moreover, Siddh Chandarana also participated in an international competition in October 2018, which was held in Singapore.

Winner of The Studs FIFA championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/G4v4o2wF2I — siddh chandarana (@jenasidfc) October 24, 2018

His first encounter with the FIFA franchise came with FIFA 09. Initially, he was a casual gamer but his interest to compete started with the year 2013. Interestingly, he won his first local tournament in the year 2013.

To compete at this level, Siddh practises FIFA for over six hours on a weekday and for over ten hours on weekends, primarily playing the Ultimate Team and head-to-head competitions.

Overall, Siddh's inclusion into Ozil's Esports team is a remarkable achievement and certainly adds a boost to India's Esports ecosystem as the country offers massive potential in this area.

Siddh Chandarana will compete at an Esports competition in November 2018 under the M10 banner.

Kartikeya Behl is the other Indian who is a part of an international ESports team backed by a Premier League player. He is signed with Christian Fuchs' NoFuchsGiven Esports team.