FIFA 19: Kartikeya Behl and 2 other Indians to represent the Country at ES Football Championship

Kartikeya Behl

Kartikeya Behl is a professional eSports Athlete for the game FIFA who was ranked number 1 in Asia Football Gaming Championship 2017. He has been dominating the Indian FIFA scene with bagging more than 30 + Titles in one year. His skills would be on display again at the ES Football Championship (EFC).

Along with Kartikeya, FIFA 19 pro players Siddh Chandarana from team m10 and Lokmanyu Chaturvedi are going to represent India at the Asian event.

About EFC

EFC is organized by Retro Minds Network Private Limited (RMN) as the Main Organizer and Gamesbond as the Co-Organizer. EFC is held in conjunction with Worlds Football Summit Asia (asia.worldfootballsummit.com) schedule on 29th April -30th April 2019 at Sunway Convention Center, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Top 32 players will compete from Asia. Players were selected based on their performances in their respective countries:

Bangladesh

BRUNEI

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Pakistani

Republic of korea

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

HK

EFC Tournament Details

Here are the full tournament details:

i. Tournament Dates: 27th – 28th April 2019

ii. Tournament briefing: 26th April 2019

iii. Tournament Venue: Blue Atrium, Sunway Pyramid, Selangor, Malaysia

iv. Prize Pool: USD 10,000

The Champion takes home USD 4,000 and an opportunity to play against LaLiga Esports team at GAMERGY in Madrid, Spain with flight ticket and accommodation provided.

2nd place athlete will bag USD 3,000 and an opportunity to play against LaLiga Esports team at GAMERGY in Madrid, Spain along with flight ticket and accommodation provided.

Further, 3th – 4th place athletes would get USD 1,000/pax and 5th – 8th place will be entitled to get USD 250/pax.