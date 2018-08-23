FIFA 19: Manchester United predicted player ratings

Sanstab Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 336 // 23 Aug 2018, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku celebrating with team-mates

The latest edition of EA’s FIFA franchise is slated to be released on September 24, 2018, and fans worldwide have already started pre-ordering the much-anticipated addition to the franchise. FIFA 19 will continue to be powered by the Frostbite Engine on the PS4, Xbox One and PC consoles, along with Nintendo Switch, PS3 and XBOX 360. Ronaldo (in Juventus colors) will return as the cover star for the game.

FIFA 19 is going to be the first title in the long line of FIFA games to obtain the license for the UEFA competitions– both the Champions League and the Europa League game modes will be available for the players to delve themselves in, particularly making a change in the career mode gameplay. The hugely popular FIFA Ultimate Team returns with new features as well– a new Division Rivals mode and further additions to FUT Icons. Along with these changes, the introduction of the Active Touch system enables players to have better control with the ball, making for an immersive experience.

With all these new features and more, FIFA 19 is sure to be not missed by any footballing, or even gaming fans.

Manchester United are embarking on their third season under Jose Mourinho and despite minor successes which include the Europa League, Carabao Cup, and a Community Shield, all in the first season, United has failed to challenge for the title, finishing a distant second to their noisy neighbours in Manchester City and losing the FA Cup Finals to Mourinho’s former club, Chelsea.

As some United supporters would put it, this is Mourinho’s do-or-die season at the Theatre of Dreams, and the experienced Portuguese manager, who is infamous for receiving the sack or parting ways with his club in the third season, must deliver a substantial title to keep the trust of the Old Trafford faithful’s.

Now, moving on to the exciting stuff. Here are the predicted ratings for the Red Devils in upcoming FIFA instalment:

#1 GOALKEEPERS AND DEFENDERS

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The Red Devils’ defense has been solid in the previous year, solving one of the major problems at Old Trafford since the exit of their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. David de Gea had another fantastic season in goal and was provided solid back-up by Romero in FA and Carabao Cup competitions. United has seen an addition in this department from 35-year old Stoke City keeper, Lee Grant, who will provide backup to the two, with Joel Pereira expected to go out on loan soon.

DAVID DE GEA: 90 --> 92

De Gea, once again had a sensational season between the sticks for the Red Devils, amassing a total of 16 clean sheets in the Premier League, which won him his first Golden Glove in PL. Although he had a few mishaps when he donned the reds of La Furia Roja, it is unlikely to affect his ratings given his sensational performances in club competitions the last term.

SERGIO ROMERO: 80 --> 81

The Argentinian provided able backup to the Red Devils’ No.1 when he was called upon by the manager. Romero made only a solitary appearance in the Premier League but racked up 10 appearances in all club competition. A good understudy to De Gea should see his rating go by one point to 81.

LEE GRANT: 73 --> 75

Slated to be the third-choice keeper at United, Grant has shown a lot of character in United’s pre-season friendlies. Although age is catching up with him, Mourinho will hope Grant will be a valuable squad player. A good pre-season and a move to Old Trafford will likely see his rating shoot up by 2 points.

CHRIS SMALLING: 81 --> 80

The English center-half has always shown a lot of promise, but like much of his career, he has failed to actualize his immense potential. The 28-year old was tipped to be one of the defenders to be shown the door at Old Trafford, especially attracting interest from the blue side of Merseyside, but the Englishman gets another season to prove his mettle at the heart of United’s defense. Missing out on the Three Lions squad for the World Cup and a disappointing season for the Reds is likely to see his rating downgrade to 80.

PHIL JONES: 81 --> 81

Jones has been decent at the back for United last season, and despite his mishap against Spurs, where he scored an own goal, the Englishman came back solid and repaid Mourinho’s faith in him, notching up 25 appearances for the season. A decent showing from the center-half should see him retain his 81 rating for the upcoming FIFA game.

LUKE SHAW: 79 --> 78

One of the most controversial defenders in United’s setup, Luke Shaw has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, especially with his manager taking digs at him oh-so-often. His pre-season tour pictures riled up a few United fans, who suggested he had gained too much weight, but came back with a strong full pre-season, and he would hope this new season will offer him another opportunity to showcase his immense talent. Injuries and scarce appearances are likely to take a hit on his ratings.

VICTOR LINDELOF: 79 --> 81

The Swede had a brilliant World Cup and his antics at the heart of the Swedish defense was an essential part of their run to the quarters of the cup. Mourinho seems to be gaining more and more confidence in the young Swede and we should expect to see a lot more of him in the 2018/19 season.

MATTEO DARMIAN: 80 --> 80

Much like Shaw, Darmian failed to register many appearances, featuring in only 8 Premier League games, and 17 games in total. Highly tipped to make his move to Serie A this season, Darmian remains at the Theatre of Dreams, and like other United defenders, will look to consolidate a place in United’s back line.

DIOGO DALOT: 68 --> 72

United’s first signing of the season and one of United’s future stars was a signing from FC Porto in the form of 19-year old fullback, Diogo Dalot. A Portuguese, like Mourinho, Dalot has been side-lined till September but will hope to make immediate inroads to the United squad and challenge the likes of Shaw, Darmian, and former United captain, Antonio Valencia. A promising fullback with great speed and a good cross on him will keep United fans excited.

ERIC BAILY: 84 --> 85

One of the best defenders for United last season, Baily is expected to play a huge role at the heart of United’s defense along with Lindelof. Injuries kept him sidelined for much of this season, but a full 2018/19 season for the man from Ivory Coast will keep United fans a lot more relieved.

MARCOS ROJO: 82 --> 83

Rojo had a promising World Cup for Argentina and even when his national side was knocked out, Rojo grabbed eyeballs with grit and determination at the back and even managed to find the back of the net at crucial times for La Albiceleste.

ANTONIO VALENCIA: 83 --> 82

Valencia was the designated skipper last season for Manchester United. Defensively, Valencia was perhaps one of the most solid right-backs in the league. However, there is much to be desired in terms of his attacking output. Age is catching up with the Ecuadorian, but he is a valuable cog in the United machine. Due to his age, his rating most probably will be docked by one point.

1 / 3 NEXT