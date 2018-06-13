FIFA 19: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku calls on EA Sports to improve rating

The Belgian wants to be rated higher in the pace department.

Sarthak Sharma SENIOR ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 20:25 IST 269 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku

What's the story?

All eyes may be on the World Cup this month, but it appears that Belgium starlet Romelu Lukaku has something else on his mind entirely as was evident in his recent tweet aimed at EA Sports.

The Manchester United striker is in red-hot goalscoring form at the minute, banging in the goals for his country Belgium and is widely considered one of the best strikers going to the World Cup. But he seems to have his eyes set on achieving an honour he's never had in the past. Being among the fastest players in FIFA gaming.

In case you didn't know...

Romelu Lukaku blew hot and cold at times in a Manchester United shirt in his debut season but ended the season strongly and appears to be taking that form with him to the World Cup in Russia. While he is quick and possesses great acceleration, his biggest attribute is his strength and that has shone through in past FIFA ratings as well.

The heart of the matter

There are several top contenders for the fastest player in FIFA 19, but Lukaku probably won't be amongst the top candidates for the post. But if his tweet is anything to go by, he wants EA Sports to at least up his pace rating in some shape or form.

Lukaku is currently rated just 83 in the pace department with an overall rating of 86 in the game but this number is expected to rise following some good work in his first year at Old Trafford. How much the number will increase, however, is what remains to be seen.

What's next?

Lukaku will have his eyes set on scoring as many goals as possible in the World Cup but with FIFA 19's release inching closer too, there may be added incentive for the big Belgian to show his true class.

What do you think of Romelu Lukaku's pace rating? Should the Belgian be rated higher? Let us know in the comments.