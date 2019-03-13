FIFA 19 News: Major changes made to FUT tournaments

EA Sports recently revealed a new set of rules that will be added to FIFA 19's uber-popular FUT tournaments.

In an attempt to eliminate the pay to win concept from FUT tournaments, squad restrictions will be enforced for the two remaining online qualifiers on the road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019. The restrictions mean professional players will be unable to fill their respective teams with the best available players in FUT.

Pro players have generally shelled out loads of money in an attempt to build the best team possible, packed with Icons and other cream of the crop, but that will not be possible going forward.

Squads will now be limited to a maximum of two Icons, one 95+ rated non-Icon player and two 90-94 rated non-Icon players. The remaining slots must be filled by players rated under 89.

The decision to impose restrictions has received mixed responses, with many of the pros frustrated at the timing of the announcement.

A majority of them alluded to the fact that their hard work in developing a close-to-unbeatable team filled with superstars will have now gone to waste.

The amateur gamers though have embraced the move by EA; one they felt was a long time coming.

Ryan Pessoa, a FIFA pro based in the UK, was especially concerned with the move. "We've had a long gap between qualifiers so players may have now decided to invest some money to bolster their squad. Are you going to give them the money they spent back? You throw this curveball when we are in March it's useless," he said.

Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing, a former FIFA Interactive World Cup champion is of a similar opinion which he voiced on Twitter, saying, "Would love to know the thought process of this, didn’t even ask the pros what they think about implementing this. At the start of a new FIFA, I’m down but you can’t introduce this for the last two qualifiers."

All in all, though, this seems to be a step in the right direction by EA in their bid to level the playing field without compromising too much on the quality of football on display.

