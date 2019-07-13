FIFA 19 Patch Notes of new Update #15 Revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 13 Jul 2019, 19:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19

EA Sports has released a new update of FIFA 19, 2018's most anticipated sports simulation game. This update is available now on PC and is soon coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The update v1.16, which is live now, mainly focuses on infrastructure improvements and server responsiveness. A bunch of new features, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes were executed during this update.

EA stated in their official website regarding their future update:

Our efforts are by no means ending in this area, and our investigations and work on gameplay responsiveness will continue, with a focus both on continued efforts in FIFA 19, along with ensuring that we are carrying forward what we have been investigating and working on in FIFA 19 when FIFA 20 launches later this year.

So, Let's take a look at the FIFA 19 v1.16 Patch notes and what the developers have made significant changes for the improvement of gameplay.

Patch notes of FIFA 19 Update v1.16:

The developers of the FIFA 19 have made changes to the networking infrastructure that is used in the following modes PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC:

FUT Champions

FUT Division Rivals

FUT Online Draft

FIFA Pro Clubs

FIFA Co-Op Seasons

The changes made are:

The time taken to retry sending gameplay information to the network is reduced when the initial attempt was unsuccessful.

The second change is made to reduce the buffer time between when the game receives gameplay information and when it is rendered on the screen.

New network and data center configuration changes that have improved efficiency and capacity, with a primary focus on our European server locations.

Multiple individual hardware changes due to specific hardware issues in various server locations around the world.

There were server reliability issues in the online games in some sections of FIFA 19. But they are improved by the developing team.

EA says that they are trying to improve the servers more for FIFA 19 in the next update and also for FIFA 20 which is going to be released soon on 27th September 2019.

For latest Video Game News, Follow Sportskeeda