FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in the game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    17 Sep 2018, 14:12 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is all set to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for Xbox One, PC and PS4. From the demo that was released on 13 September 2018, it is clear that this year's iteration is more of a revolution rather than an evolution. The game features Champions League football for the first time, and with a host of gameplay improvements, it promises to bring the player one step closer to authentic football action.

As part of the build-up to the game, EA Sports' announces the 100 highest-rated players of the game, and in this article, let us look closer at the top-10 goalkeepers of FIFA 19 as having a formidable shot-stopper between the sticks could pull out mind-blogging saves during the dying embers of the game to swing the match in your favour.

#10 Ederson | Manchester City | Brazil

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester City's Ederson kicks-off the list at number 10. The Brazilian goalkeeper was an integral to Pep Guardiola's side last season. With 90 rating for kicking, Ederson could be used as an effective player to launch those quick counterattacks from within the box.

Interestingly, he is rated higher than Liverpool's Allison.

Overall - 86

Diving - 85

Handling - 80

Kicking - 90

Reflexes - 87

Speed - 63

Positioning - 82

#9 Keylor Navas | Real Madrid | Costa Rica

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Keylor Navas currently plies his trade for Real Madrid in the Spanish LaLiga. The Costa Rican goalkeeper possesses 90-rated diving and reflexes, making him very difficult to beat both in close range and from distance. 80+ ratings for positioning and handling are an added bonus.

Overall - 87

Diving - 90

Handling - 81

Kicking - 75

Reflexes - 90

Speed - 53

Positioning - 82

