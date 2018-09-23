FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Overrated players in the game

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 23 Sep 2018, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is all set to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. From the demo that was released earlier in September, it is clear that this year's FIFA franchise in unlike any other iteration as for the first time, the game will feature official licenses for the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, this year's release features a revamped kick-off mode along with a slew of gameplay improvements that all work in unison to bring the game one step closer to the perfect football simulation.

Every year, as a part of the build-up to the game, EA Sports announces the 100 highest-rated players in the game. However, that list always has a fair share of controversy as few players are rated lower than their potential while a few others receive a rating that is far higher than the performances they put in the previous season, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five overrated players in FIFA 19.

#5 Thiago Silva | CB | Paris Saint Germain | Brazil

The 34-year-old Brazilian defender is well past his prime and is no longer one of the best defenders in the game. Thiago Silva is only a shadow of what he had produced at AC Milan and is no longer an unshakeable defender.

Silva put consistent performances last season for PSG, but that does not warrant an 88 rating for the defender, as other players such as Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane had far better seasons, but are still rated lower than the Brazilian. In FIFA 19, Silva possesses 88 defending, 79 physical and 71-rated pace.

Overall - 88

Pace - 71

Shooting - 54

Passing - 73

Dribbling - 70

Defending - 88

Physical - 89

1 / 5 NEXT