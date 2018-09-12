FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 top players who missed out on top 20

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports announced that FIFA 19 will hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, while the game's official demo would most likely be launched on 13 September 2018.

There is a lot to look forward to this year's game, as for the first time, FIFA will feature licensed versions of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup. Additionally, the game will include new kick-off modes and host of other gameplay tweaks to nudge the game a step closer to a realistic football experience.

As part of the build-up to the game's release, the company behind the franchise publishes the top-100 players of the game every year, and this year is no different. However, the list does include quite a few surprises with a couple of shock inclusions along with a few questionable player ratings.

In this article, let us look closer at the five truly gifted players who could not make the cut and missed out on the top-20 list.

#5 Hugo Lloris | GK | Tottenham Hotspur | France

Lloris retains his overall in FIFA 19

In FIFA 19, the French international boasts the same overall as the previous iteration, which was a surprise for a few as Lloris put in some top-draw performances for Tottenham Hotspur last season that saw him keep 15 clean sheets in the process, trailing Manchester United's David de Gea and City's Ederson.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper received a boost for his reflexes and positioning but was his rating for handling was penalised by a point. With no change in the overall, Lloris dropped on the list, moving to the 29th position from the 28th place that he held last year.

Overall - 88

Diving - 88

Handling - 84

Kicking - 68

Reflexes - 92

Speed - 65

Positioning - 83

