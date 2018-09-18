FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The Fastest players in FIFA 19

Gareth Bale is one of the quickest players in world football.

EA Sports is about to release the latest iteration of their famous franchise FIFA on 27th September 2018. FIFA 19 has a lot of features to offer and critics from all around the world is already lauding the recently released demo of the aforementioned game. A few days back, EA announced the top 100 players in the game in a span of 7 days. However, one secret that they never say is that most people who play FIFA 19 do not care only about the overall rating. However, they care about the players' pace.

In a game where through balls can cut the defense like a sharp knife, strikers with pace is an absolute prerequisite for taking advantage of such through balls. The same is the case with defenders. Defenders like Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, and Eric Bailly were in high demand in FIFA 18 because they had a top pace that could rival even the fastest of the strikers.

With less than 2 weeks left for the release of the game, let us take a look at the fastest players in the game. If two or more players have the same pace, the player with the highest overall is ranked higher.

#10. Gelson Martins

Gelson Martins joined Athletico Madrid in this transfer window.

Position: Right Midfield

Overall Rating: 82

PACE: 94

The Portugal speedster retained his 94 pace rating from FIFA 18. His move to Athletico Madrid would increase his demands as he can form strong links with players like Antonio Griezmann, Luka Modric and Tony Kroos.

#9. Kingsley Coman

Position: Left Midfield

Overall Rating: 83

PACE: 94

Kingsley Coman got a major boost from FIFA 18. With a pace of 94, 5-star skill moves, and strong links with players like Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka, Paul Pogba, and David Alaba, Kingsley Coman will be on huge demand in the early days of FIFA 19.

