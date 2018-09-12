Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers in the Game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
352   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:07 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

The highly anticipated FIFA 19 is expected to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. EA Sports advertised that this year's iteration would feature the official licenses for UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup along with a multitude of gameplay improvements, which will bring the game closer to an authentic football experience.

Be it a real football match or a video game, goals win you football matches, and having top quality strikers in your team is vital for winning games. In any FIFA game (online or offline), having a strong front-line is vital, making it quintessential to pack your team with powerful strikers.

Every year, EA Sports announces the top-100 player of FIFA 19 as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and shed some light on the top ten strikers of FIFA 19.

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | Gabon

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

With his 94 rating for pace, Aubemyang is one of the quickest strikers in the game. The Gabonese international, who currently plays for Arsenal in the Premier League, has very good stats for shooting and dribbling as well, making him a deadly player during those quick counterattacks. Furthermore, looking at his profile in FIFA 18, Aubameyang could well boast the acrobatic striker trait in this year's game as well.

Overall - 87

Pace - 94

Shooting - 84

Passing - 75

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 37

Physical - 70

#9 Romelu Lukaku | Manchester United | Belgium

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku positions himself as an intimidating figure inside the box while attacking, thanks to its almost 90-rated physical attribute. The Belgian striker is one of the few players in FIFA 19 who boasts high stats for both physical and pace, which not only allows him to outrun the defence but also overpower them.

Overall - 87

Pace - 84

Shooting - 84

Passing - 76

Dribbling - 75

Defending - 35

Physical - 87

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
