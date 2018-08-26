FIFA 19: players ratings leaked

Ankit Kaushik FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 96 // 26 Aug 2018, 09:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19

The next version of the FIFA is going to be released in September with demo launching on Sep,11. Some new game modes, celebrations, and the champions league action make this version very tempting. Ahead of the launch, some ratings from the team have been leaked. Let's take a look at the squad ratings as leaked on Twitter:

Real Madrid:

Although Ronaldo is no longer available in the squad for Madrid, there are plenty of reasons to hold on to Real in the game. There is a boost in the rating for Marcelo, Varane, Modrić, Casemiro, and Isco. Real will be boasting the strongest midfield in the game for sure. Benzema has been degraded by 1 point.

Juventus:

Ronaldo features in the Juventus squad. Apart from this, there are no major upgrades for the squad.

Real Madrid vs Juventus

PSG:

Buffon has been added to the squad and proves to be a much-needed upgrade in the goalkeeping department. Mbappé's rating has been upgraded to a whopping 87. Neymar stays at 92.

Manchester United:

Man United possess a decent squad in FIFA 19. Lukakau has been upgraded to 87. De Gea and Pogba maintain their ratings. Sanchez's rating has dropped to 87.

PSG vs Man Utd.

Atletico Madrid:

A bright future for Atletico is on the horizon after a wonderful transfer window. The same reflects in the game. Oblak has been upgraded to a deserved 90 just ahead of Griezmann (89). Godin is given a rating of 90. There are a lot of promising youngsters in the lineup, ensuring a brilliant future.

Tottenham:

Good news for Tottenham and England fans: Harry Kane has been upgraded to 89. He deserves this too after performing consistently for 3 seasons. Midfield looks weak though for Tottenham. Vertonghen is the highest rated defender at 87.

Enter caption

Bayern Munich:

Interestingly, after a poor world cup and an injury in the last season, Neuer has been degraded to 90. Lewandowski maintains his rating of 90. James Rodríguez has been upgraded to 88.

Manchester City:

The premier league champions are looking fearsome in the game too. De Bruyne is their highest rated player with a rating of 91. Silva and Aguero are at 89. Their bench is looking too strong and Man City will surely be favorite team to play on FIFA.

Bayern vs Man City

Mention your favorite team in the comments section.