FIFA 19: Release Dates and What to Expect

The FIFA series from EA Sports has asserted itself as the dominant sports franchise across all platforms and the FIFA 19 coming out later this year is easily the most anticipated sports simulation game of the year.

EA Sports announced the game in early June 2018, and the game is set to hit the markets later this year on 28 September 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Switch. Along with the standard edition, this year's FIFA comes in two additional flavours, which include the Champions Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The latter edition features a host of benefits and tweaks to the ever-popular FIFA Ultimate Team. The Champions edition is out on 25 September 2018.

The biggest addition to the game will be the introduction of the Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup competitions, which have been traditionally associated with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer. This extension has brought FIFA 19 one step closer to being the most authentic footballing experience one could experience on a PC or on a platform. However, one should note that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions will not include all the features as the other platforms.

EA Sports is betting big on the Champions League and has introduced a special Champions League mode where one could play the entire tournament right from the group stages to the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Additionally, the grandest club competition in Europe is intertwined with the other popular game modes including the career mode and the Ultimate Team.

Alex Hunter's theatrical journey comes to its climax in FIFA 19 with him joining Real Madrid and chasing Champions League glory, which also shows how much EA Sports has invested into the addition of the UEFA competitions.

The Ultimate Team makes a return with a brand new Division Rivals mode, where one could take on players with similar skill level. Additionally, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League are available on FIFA Ultimate Team while the FUT Icons mimic the Legends found in the previous editions. The Ultimate Team is available on 29 September 2018.

Coming to the game mechanics, the footballing franchise brings something new on the table with each iteration, and the same is the case with this year's chronicle as well. FIFA 19 brings in some radical changes to the gameplay mechanics, which are all designed to offer the gamer a more immersive experience.

Expect better first touch control with new Active Touch System while the establishment of Timed Finishing brings in a new element to finishing. Smart interplay with the buttons offers a more compelling game experience while in possession.

The influx of the Dynamic Tactics in FIFA 19 guarantees a new dimension and ensures better control of FIFA team tactics. In addition, expect to see some new tactical options with this iteration.

The introduction of the 50/50 Battles has the potential to make defending a multi-dimensional experience and add a new dynamic to winning loose balls. The bettered animation system powered by Frostbite game engine promises improved animations and realistic player movements across the length and breadth of the pitch.

Lastly, the Kick Off mode is given fresh paint and offers even more choice to the end user. Moreover, expect additional tweaks that include increased cutscenes, new celebrations and maybe even a couple of easter eggs.

As we head closer to the launch date, expect more breathtaking insights into the game. Nevertheless, with what we have seen so far, FIFA 19 promises to be an exhilarating experience.

