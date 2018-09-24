FIFA 19's Best Wonderkids

This youngster looks to be Real Madrid's next top star

In the FIFA series, it is always a major challenge to sign the world's top players such as Ronaldo and Neymar. Working with a low budget further reduces your ability to be competitive, so career mode managers often resort to signing young players who have huge potential to grow.

This article will cover the best young players in every position, so let's get straight into it.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian has been in the Milan first team since the age of 16

Despite playing over 100 times for Milan, this Italian goalkeeper is still just 19 years of age. His base rating in the game is 82, and the player will be available for around £15 million. His growth potential is phenomenal and the goalkeeper peaks at a rating of 93. If you sign the youngster at the start of career mode, you will quickly find yourself with the best player in his position on the entire game.

Defender - Matthijs de Ligt

The Ajax youngster looks to be a future star

This Ajax defender is already a regular fixture in the Netherlands national team despite being just 19 years old. The centre-back enjoyed a breakout year in the 17/18 season, and he has been rewarded with a base rating of 80. If you choose to sign the youngster, he will rapidly improve and the defender has an overall potential rating of 91.

Midfielder - Ezequiel Barco

The Argentine will probably not be in the MLS much longer

For the first time ever, the midfielder with the most potential plays in the MLS. Barco was signed in January for $15 million and due to his size and ability, the youngster has immediately been compared to Messi. The 19-year-old starts off with a base rating of just 74, however, he has the potential to quickly reach a huge 89 rating. This means that the player's value will increase in every transfer window, so make sure you sign the playmaker as quick as possible.

Forward - Vinicius Junior

Is Vinicius Junior the next Neymar?

Vinicius Junior is both the youngest player on the list, and the one with the highest potential. Despite only recently turning 18, the player starts the game with a base rating of 77. His potential is a phenomenal 95, which would put him ahead of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the game. It may be wise to invest every single resource you have in the Brazilian, as he is likely to sell for over $200 million after only a few seasons in career mode.