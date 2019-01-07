FIFA 19 Team of the Year announced

EA Sports have unveiled the much-awaited Team of the Year and it has sprung a few surprises. The TOTY is an XI made of the best players in world football and their cards will be available in packs and SBCs in a couple of days.

These eleven players were voted for by media officials, professional athletes, and members of the EA SPORTS FIFA community. It was revealed last year that the votes submitted by the group of above-mentioned people account for 60% of the votes while the remaining 40% is set aside for the members of the EA SPORTS FIFA team.

And the FIFA 19 TOTY is...

🏆 The #FIFA19 Team of the Year! 🏆



GK: De Gea

DEF: Marcelo

DEF: Sergio Ramos

DEF: van Dijk

DEF: Varane

MID: De Bruyne

MID: Kante

MID: Modric

FWD: Mbappe

FWD: Messi

FWD: Ronaldo



Forwards will be available in-game from 6 pm UK! #TOTY #FUT pic.twitter.com/jgF2Zg6Owv — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 7, 2019

A lot of people are surprised that EA went ahead with De Gea in the TOTY despite the Spaniard having an average year in between the posts. Jan Oblak and Marc-André ter Stegen were the picks of the FIFA players but somehow, the Manchester United star was voted as the best.

Similarly, the defence has 3 Real Madrid players and Virgil van Dijk in it. Not many have questioned the selection of the Liverpool man and Marcelo, but the selection of Sergio Ramos, who has been way below par since the World Cup is a major talking point among the gamers.

Raphael Varane, who should be the ideal partner for Van Dijk in the defence, has been squeezed in as a right-back – a position he has never played in. Kyle Walker should have ideally got the place there but EA have been a little biased there.

The midfield comprises of Kevin de Bruyne, N'Golo Kante and Luka Modric. Absolutely spot on there and there is nobody arguing against the three. They were easily the best players in the midfield in 2018, and deserve the spot in TOTY.

The forward line has Kylian Mbappe as a RW, Lionel Messi as a CF and Cristiano Ronaldo as ST. While the selection doesn't really surprise anyone, it's weird to see a team having no LW and that too in FIFA 19 when most of the TOTW and POTM cards have been of a left-winger!

Do you agree with EA's TOTY? Let us know in the comments section below!

