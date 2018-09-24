FIFA 19: 10 Fastest Players

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is this edition's cover athlete

It's that time of year again. Bust out your consoles, computers and controllers, because it's FIFA season. With FIFA 19 just days away, EA has been revealing each player's official ratings. Arguably the most important stat (besides the overall rating of course), pace is what grabs a lot of attention every year, as it's an indispensable part of any team. With that in mind, here are this year's fastest players.

#10 Sadio Mané

Liverpool - Senegal

Coming off a season where he scored 20 goals and assisted another 9 in all competitions in 44 games alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in what could potentially be Europe's deadliest front three, the Senegal and Liverpool star's efforts have been reflected in this year's card.

A 2-point overall increase from an 84 to an 86 and a 1-point pace increase from a 93 to a 94 make Mané one of FIFA 19's most tantalizing assets. Having already hit the net 4 times in the league since the start of the season, his stats could improve still, a scary thought for all Ultimate Team players.

#9 Kekuta Manneh

FC St. Gallen - United States

In the market for a cheaper option? Look no further than Manneh, the budget Mané. This little-known American international currently plies his trade for Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen. He has seen his overall go down from 70 to 69 due to his recent struggles in both the MLS and Liga MX, but his pace has stayed the same, sitting at a blistering 94.

#8 Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich - France

The young French international and Bayern Munich winger's strong 2017/18 campaign where he scored 7 times and assisted 8 in 33 appearances has afforded him an overall increase of 4 points, from 79 to 83. His speed has followed suit, going up by 2 points from last year's 92 to a 94.

