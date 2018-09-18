Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: The Best Chemistry Styles Explained

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
94   //    18 Sep 2018, 18:27 IST

Image result for fifa 19
The game will release later this month

FIFA 19 is nearly upon us, so once again players will be looking to build their Dream Team in the Ultimate Team mode of the game. In this article, you will find the best chemistry styles to add to your players in the game, based on their position.

We will also go into depth about what stats each chemistry card will boost. Let's get straight into it.  

Goalkeepers

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Goalkeepers have the fewest options

Unfortunately for Ultimate Team managers, goalkeepers offer the fewest options in terms of boosting stats. Just four chemistry styles are available, and they all do similar things.

The best two options to go for here are 'Cat' and 'Glove.' Kicking does not play a significant role in the game so make sure that you equip your keeper with one of the two that increases their shot-stopping skills.

All Goalkeeper Chemistry Styles

Cat - Positioning, Reflexes, Speed

Glove - Diving, Handling, Positioning

Shield - Kicking, Reflexes, Speed

Wall - Diving, Handling, Kicking

Defenders

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Marcelo is a prime example of a player who should have the Gladiator card applied

Full Backs

If you are a player that attacks with your full backs on FIFA games, the 'Gladiator' chemistry style will best suit your team. This will increase the players defensive and attacking stats, transforming them into a deadly force on the flank. More conservative players will find success by using the 'Sentinel' style as this will increase defensive capabilities and physicality.

Centre Backs

There are a huge number of options available to your centre-backs, so you will need to find the cards that best suit your playing style. If you like to play the ball out from the back, use the 'Backbone' chemistry style as this will not only improve defensive skills, but it will also increase passing ability. A perfect example of a player to apply this style to is Gerard Pique, as the backbone card will increase distribution from the back whilst further strengthening defensive ratings.

If you simply want to increase the key defensive attributes of your central defensive players, use the 'Sentinal' card. This is the chemistry style that will give the biggest increase to both your players physical and defensive stats. Finally, if your defensive pairing is built on pace, apply either the 'Anchor' or 'Shadow' styles as these will both boost the speed of your players. This will ensure that you central defenders will be able to keep up with even the fastest strikers in the game.

All Defensive Chemistry Styles

Anchor - Pace, Defending, Physical

Backbone - Passing, Defending, Physical

Gladiator - Shooting, Defending

Guardian - Dribbling, Defending

Sentinal - Physical, Defending

Shadow - Defending, Pace

