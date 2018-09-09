Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: The most likely Top 10 rated players

Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
470   //    09 Sep 2018, 06:11 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

EA Sports commercial sensation FIFA is about to release its 2019 edition. As always, a significant part of the attention is focused on player ratings.

Similarly to the past years, EA are revealing twenty Top 100 players each day a few weeks before the release of the game. Recently we witnessed the third batch of players with their overall ratings, which means there are Top 40 players yet to go.

It is expected that on Monday EA won't reveal all twenty of the Top 20 players but the first ten, meaning the official Top 10 will be released on Tuesday.

Let's look at the players that will most likely be in this highly anticipated Top 10.

#15-10 Six players (90 - Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski)

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Robert Lewandowski

With the highest players ratings visibly increasing every year, it wouldn't be a surprise if nine footballers would be rated even higher than 90. Last season there were record high six 91+ rated players at the start of the game and three more joined after the winter upgrades.

It is expected that Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski will get downgraded to 90 but two players will take their place.

The Belgian midfielder had a successful season with Manchester City, taking a direct part in 24 goals in Premier League. In January De Bruyne was upgraded to 91 and, while the downgrade back to 90 could seem harsh, EA are unlikely to have ten players rated 91+, so this should be seen as a correction.

The same problem could affect Lewandowski's rating as well. He had a great season - normal for his standards, scoring 29 goals in Bundesliga and five in Champions League. While that should keep Lewandowski his 91 overall rating, EA quite possibly will justify the downgrade with his poor performance in the World Cup.

On the contrary, because of the great World Cup, an upgrade is expected for Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. Both players have never before been rated this high.

Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
