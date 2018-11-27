×
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Attackers who deserve a spot on TOTW 11

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    27 Nov 2018, 20:44 IST

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19
FIFA 19's Team of the Week features a list of 23 players handpicked by EA Sports based on their performances in their respective leagues the previous week. These players receive an upgrade to their overall for a limited amount of time, and players could secure the services of these players either by purchasing them using FIFA Coins or by unlocking them by opening packs.

A round-up of the previous week's football action across the top-5 European league's include Manchester City still leading the Premier League table, Dortmund cementing its place on the top of the Bundesliga table and Juventus continuing their domination in the Italian Serie A.

PSG continued their unbeaten run with yet another win in Ligue 1 while Sevilla takes the top spot in the Spanish La Liga.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six attackers who deserve a spot on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's TOTW 11.

Note: All the stats presented in this article represent the stats on the players' standard cards.

#6 Dele Alli | CAM | Tottenham Hotspur | England

Dele Alli provided an assist and scored a goal for the Spurs
Dele Alli's spectacular performance on Matchday 13 of the Premier League ensured that Tottenham Hotspur downed Chelsea with a 3-1 win. The 22-year-old Englishman provided an assist and scored a goal himself at the Wembley Stadium.

Overall - 84

Pace - 75

Shooting - 81

Passing - 78

Dribbling - 82

Defending - 65

Physical - 78

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic | ST | Fulham | Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored two goals for Fulham in the Premier League
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored two goals for Fulham in the Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a brace against Southampton on Matchday 13 of the Premier League to help his side record a 3-2 win after finishing second best in the last six league games. With those two goals, the 24-year-old Serb now has seven goals and one assist to his name in 13 league games.

Overall - 81

Pace - 65

Shooting - 81

Passing - 60

Dribbling - 73

Defending - 29

Physical - 83

