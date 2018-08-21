FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Best Features of FUT You Should Know

Property of FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA 19 is slated to hit the stores later this year on 28 September 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and the excitement regarding the game is off the charts. Moreover, all the extraordinary announcements made by the company behind the franchise are only setting a perfect platform for the grand release.

The gameplay receives a massive improvement, which will drastically improve the player movement and shooting mechanics. Additionally, EA Sports has included a host of new stadiums and features to the game, bringing it one step closer to a perfect football simulation.

The Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode in the FIFA series, as it allows an individual to build the team of his choice from scratch. This year, EA Sports has worked on FUT to bring in a multitude of changes to the game. The Ultimate Team mode will be available to the public on the same day as FIFA 19.

To make FUT a much more social experience, the company introduced Division Rivals into the game. In this mode, players of similar skill levels across the globe compete with each other to earn exciting weekly rewards.

Getting into the weekend leagues is now more rewarding, thanks to the reworked FUT Champions qualification system. Additionally, you could even save your points and use them all at once to enter into a weekend league. EA Sports also advertised a reworked re-qualification system.

Gamers could get into the shoes of some of the iconic players of the past via FUT Icons. With the introduction of Stories, one could play as an Icon with an overall matching a specific stage of his career for a more definitive experience. Some of the new Icons that will feature in FIFA 19 include Steven Gerrard, Rivaldo and Johan Cruyff.

EA Sports has acquired the licenses for UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup, which were traditionally associated with Konami. The company announced that it wants the Champions League to be more than just an addition to the game, and has included it in the Ultimate Team mode. Expect to experience authentic Champions League action in the Ultimate Team mode.

The influx of Dynamic Tactics system adds a new dimension to the match tactics, which allows for better customisation of team tactics before the game and during the match for a more immersive experience. The introduction of Player Picks offers more choice to the end user and will enhance the way one could build a squad.

The Squad Building Challenges make a return with this year's iteration along with FUT Chemistry. Furthermore, one could catch all the FUT action on the go including FUT Transfer Market with the FUT Web App and the Companion App, which is available on iOS and Android.

Like all other game modes, the Ultimate Team mode also received an overhaul, and with the list of changes, this year's iteration promises to deliver a more immersive footballing experience.

