FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Arsenal Players Who Will Get An Upgrade

Sripad FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 232 // 06 Jan 2019, 13:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The new era at Arsenal has begun and it is off to a better start than anybody could have expected. The players have adapted to Unai Emery's style very quickly and have played some lovely football.

However, there is a long way to go before they can challenge for the title or win a trophy. They have taken the tiny steps and it is down to some of their best players. Today, we take a look at the three Arsenal players who are bound to get an upgrade in the winter rating refresh:

#3 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Signed for a club record fee in January by Arsene Wenger, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the perfect gift the former manager left behind for Unai Emery. The striker has been able to adapt to the new brand of football very quickly and is proving to be a real team player.

Aubameyang has played as a left-winger, a sole striker and also a left forward in matches so far this season. He has impressed in all his roles and is their top scorer this season – joint highest in the Premier League with Harry Kane.

Adding to his goals, the former Borussia Dortmund star has 3 assists to his name. He was voted as the player of the month for October, beating off stiff competition from Anthony Martial, Callum Wilson, Fernandinho, Mathew Ryan and Ross Barkley.

Rated at 87 in FIFA 19, Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the game. His pace of 94 makes him one of the fastest as well, and that is also one of the main reasons why players love having him in their ultimate team.

The Arsenal striker had three Ultimate Team cards, apart from his base card, in the game. One Road to the Final card rated at 87, one Team of the Week card at 88 and the Player of the Month card at 89.

With the rating refresh happening early next month, Aubameyang is in contention to get an upgrade. He is likely to be given a boost of +1 to take his overall to 88.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement