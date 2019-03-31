FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Barcelona players who should have got upgrades

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona are enjoying a great so far and there is no stopping them. The Catalan side are running away with the league title and have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals too.

The current LaLiga champions have Lionel Messi to thank the most for his performances this season, and also a few other players. Despite everyone's contributions, EA Sports has acknowledged only 2 Barcelona players – Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele - and handed them upgrades.

Here are 3 Barcelona players who also deserved an upgrade but didn't get it:

#3 – Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has had a great season so far and has been vital in the attack and defence for Barcelona. The Spaniard has scored just once but has 7 assists to his name in LaLiga this season with another goal and 3 assists in the UEFA Champions League.

The left-back has a rating of 87 in FIFA 19 and could have been easily pushed to 88 or even 89 based on his performances. His other cards in FIFA 19, Champions League rare card and Road To The Final card are rated at 88 and that should have been made his base card.

Moreover, he surprisingly never made it to the Team of the Week until this Wednesday. The Spaniard finally made it to the team with an 89-rated card based on his performance for Spain during the International Break.

EA Sports have made some weird decisions this year and not giving an upgrade to Jordi Alba is one of them. The left-back has been one of the best in the world this season and when players like Dani Carvajal are getting upgrades, it was a huge mistake not to give one to Alba.

