×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Barcelona players who should have got upgrades

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    31 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona are enjoying a great so far and there is no stopping them. The Catalan side are running away with the league title and have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals too.

The current LaLiga champions have Lionel Messi to thank the most for his performances this season, and also a few other players. Despite everyone's contributions, EA Sports has acknowledged only 2 Barcelona players – Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele - and handed them upgrades.

Here are 3 Barcelona players who also deserved an upgrade but didn't get it:

#3 – Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has had a great season so far and has been vital in the attack and defence for Barcelona. The Spaniard has scored just once but has 7 assists to his name in LaLiga this season with another goal and 3 assists in the UEFA Champions League.

The left-back has a rating of 87 in FIFA 19 and could have been easily pushed to 88 or even 89 based on his performances. His other cards in FIFA 19, Champions League rare card and Road To The Final card are rated at 88 and that should have been made his base card.

Moreover, he surprisingly never made it to the Team of the Week until this Wednesday. The Spaniard finally made it to the team with an 89-rated card based on his performance for Spain during the International Break.

EA Sports have made some weird decisions this year and not giving an upgrade to Jordi Alba is one of them. The left-back has been one of the best in the world this season and when players like Dani Carvajal are getting upgrades, it was a huge mistake not to give one to Alba.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news related to FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Jordi Alba Sergi Roberto FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades
Sripad
ANALYST
The gaming side of @falsewinger.
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Barcelona Players Who Will Get An Upgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Biggest Possible Winter Upgrades in the Game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Chelsea players who should have got upgrades but didn't
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Barcelona Players Who Will Get A Downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 LaLiga Players Who Will Get A Downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who should have got upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Upgrades: 3 Real Madrid Players Who Will Get A Downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Players Who Got The Best Upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Premier League players who might get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Players Whose Card Should be Upgraded from Silver to Gold 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us